Manchester City beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon to stretch their lead to four points in the Premier League standings.

Ilkay Gundogan scored a fine brace while Erling Haaland was on target again as Pep Guardiola’s side ran out comfortable winners.

For Everton, the result means they stay 17th in the standings, just a point above the relegation zone and perilously close to the drop with three games remaining.

Everton start well

The hosts did well to nullify the reigning Champions, happy to sit back, soak up the pressure, and look for opportunities to hit on the counter.

City had the lion’s share of the possession but didn’t garner any clear-cut opportunities in the first half an hour.

However, in the 37th minute, Gundogan opened the scoring with exemplary execution.

The German received the ball in the penalty box with his back towards goal but cleverly dinked his second touch beyond Jordan Pickford with a no-look finish to open the scoring.

Haaland scores again

Two minutes later, the goalscorer turned provider as his cross from the left wing was finished with aplomb by Haaland for his 36th league goal of the season.

It was one-way traffic in the second half too, City dominating the midfield with Sean Dyche’s side out of ideas and failing to string together any sort of momentum.

Gundogan grabbed his second with a brilliant free kick in the 51st minute, a fine way to mark his 300th appearance for the club.

The result put Guardiola’s side in prime position to retain the Premier League trophy and they have a game in hand over Arsenal who later host Brighton on Sunday.

City will now turn their attention to the second leg of the Champions League semi-final in midweek against Real Madrid. The tie remains finely balanced at 1-1 with City eager to reach the final of the European competition.

