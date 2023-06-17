Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly held talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta about joining the French side. Luis Campos, PSG’s football advisor, apparently discussed the possible move with the Spanish coach multiple times. The Ligue 1 title holders are in need of a new boss after recently parting ways with Christophe Galtier.

RMC Sport claims that Campos and Arteta spoke in recent weeks about making the switch. However, the Gunners manager apparently declined the potential move and is happy in north London. Arteta signed a new contract to remain with Arsenal just last year. The deal keeps the coach at the club until the summer of 2025.

Arsenal flying after showing faith in Mikel Arteta

Arteta began his Arsenal coaching career in a rather inconsistent manner. There were even previously calls from fans for him to be sacked in 2020 and 2021. Nevertheless, the young squad started to show potential during the 2021/22 campaign.

Stan and Josh Kroenke’s faith in Arteta began to bear fruit in 2022 and the Gunners qualified for a Champions League place. It was the first time in six years that the club finished in the top four of the Premier League table.

PSG will now have to move on to different targets. The aforementioned report suggests that Arteta was PSG’s top choice to take over at the club. Current Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is reportedly plan B for the Parisians.

Ligue 1 club are set for a transitional summer

The French side is currently in a bit of a crisis at the moment. Along with relieving Galtier of his duties, superstar Lionel Messi opted not to return after two seasons with the team. Instead, the World Cup winner chose to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

Kylian Mbappe also informed club execs that he would not be signing a new deal either. The France international’s current contract expires next summer and the club does not want to let him leave for free. Potentially selling Mbappe this summer would leave the team without their top two stars.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images