London Metropolitan Police arrested the potential assailant who headbutted Roy Keane after the Manchester United game against Arsenal. Video showed Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards restraining a man and while the two analysts were making their way down to the pitch at the Emirates.

The alleged headbutting incident happened just before the end of the game. At the time, it appeared Alejandro Garnacho just won the game for Manchester United in the 88th minute. While Keane and Richards made their way down pitchside, VAR chalked off the goal, and Arsenal went on to win. The report states the fan at the stadium headbutted Keane in the chest and the chin.

Richards stepped in to defuse the situation. Keane, an icon of Manchester United’s successful teams of the 1990s and 2000s, had a strenuous career against Arsenal. Some notorious clashes with Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira led to a noted disdain from Arsenal supporters. That conflict appears to have extended into Keane’s work as a pundit.

After Sunday’s game, the police released a statement on their investigation into the incident.

“Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September. Inquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 6961/3 Sept.”

As a pundit, Keane is famous for his direct approach to analysis. The former Manchester United midfielder holds no words back when critiquing players. It is a similar way of acting compared to his playing days. The famous tunnel incident against Arsenal is one of the most memorable moments of this historic derby. However, this is a rare occurrence of fans lashing out at pundits.

Micah Richards, a close friend of Keane on screen, quickly stepped in to support his colleague. Sky Sports said it understood that police are investigating the full incident.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images