Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored deep into stoppage time as Arsenal beat Manchester 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

The result meant that the Gunners kept pace with reigning Champions Manchester City as we head into the international break.

Manchester United take the lead

A cagey first half from both teams suddenly burst into life when Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute.

After Christian Eriksen slid in a wonderful pass in the final third, Rashford darted past Ben White to smash into the net, giving his side the lead.

Arsenal, however, equalized just seconds later. Gabriel Martinelli found Martin Odegaard following a swift Arsenal move. The club captain steadied himself to launch a ferocious strike past Andre Onana in the United goal to restore parity.

Arsenal have penalty overturned

The Gunners were awarded a penalty right at the hour mark when Kai Havertz appeared to have been brought down by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the box.

Referee Anthony Taylor was then asked to consult on-field VAR and the spot kick was overturned, replays showing clearly that Havertz went down far too easily.

Bukayo Saka, who was kept quiet the entire game by Diogo Dalot should have made it 2-1 in the 83rd minute. After Ben White’s low cross into the box, the English winger shot straight to Onana with the goal at his mercy.

Alejandro Garnacho then appeared to have won it for United as he scored with a wonderful run and finish in the 88th minute. However, to his dismay, VAR chalked off the goal for offside with the slightest of margins.

As the game headed towards a draw, Declan Rice’s volley in the 96th minute took a deflection off Jonny Evans and hit the near post to beat Onana and raise the roof off at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus then made it 3-1 in the 101st minute as United got caught out following a counterattack.

Eric ten Hag would be disappointed with the result as his side played a mature second half and would have expected to get at least a point if not three from the encounter.

Rather the Red Devils return to Manchester empty hand and will host Brighton next. Arsenal travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton before they return to Champions League football.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images