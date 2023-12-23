Arsenal held Liverpool to an entertaining 1-1 draw in front of a vociferous Anfield on Saturday evening. The result means that the Gunners will head into Christmas top of the table, just one ahead of Liverpool with 40 points from 18 games in the season.
It was the visitors who started the better of the two sides as they took the lead in the 4th minute. Center-back Gabriel Magalhaes rose highest to direct home a header from Martin Odegaard’s freekick before Mikel Arteta’s side were lucky not to concede a penalty midway in the first half. Replays showed that the ball hit Odegaard’s left hand in the box, but VAR waved away the penalty appeal.
Despite falling behind, Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated proceedings and it was Mohamed Salah who smashed in from inside the box in the 29th minute to restore parity going into the tunnel.
The hosts continued their superiority in the second half and came close to scoring the second when Joe Gomez just curled wide. It was then Trent Alexander-Arnold who struck the post in the 72nd minute as Arsenal survived a Liverpool onslaught to grab a vital away point.
As it happened
Liverpool and Arsenal have a monumental top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, and this page has all live updates in the fixture. Entering the matchday, Arsenal holds a one-point edge on Liverpool to hold the top spot in the Premier League table. Therefore, the winner of this game will go to the top of the table. Importantly, that is before Christmas.
The league leader at Christmas has long been a gauge of the remainder of the season. Since the 2009/10 season began, the league leaders at Christmas went on to win the league 10 out of 14 seasons. That included Leicester City in the 2015/16 season and Liverpool in the 2019/20 campaign when it ended its title drought. Last season, though, Arsenal led before Boxing Day. Manchester City usurped the title from the Gunners late in the season.
It still sets up a pivotal game for the remainder of the season. With Aston Villa nipping at both clubs’ heels, a draw opens the door for the Villans to jump these two clubs.
LIVE: Arsenal travels to Liverpool in top-of-the-table clash
Both of these clubs have been on sensational campaigns this season. Deservedly so, they are the top contenders to dethrone Manchester City’s hegemony in the Premier League. Consequently, this is not an easy game for either team.
Liverpool suffered a draw in league play last time out against Manchester United. Despite United missing a chunk of key players and playing on dismal form, Liverpool could not break down the United defense. Arsenal got back to winning ways with a strong win over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. Mikel Arteta’s side can take advantage of its lack of a game midweek to pounce on Liverpool. The Reds swatted aside West Ham in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Full Time: Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal
Arsenal will be the happier of the two sides as it finishes 1-1
84' Salah goes into the book
The Egyptian is shown a yellow for bringing down Nketiah. Now the Arsenal striker is also booked for fouling Endo.
Can either side get a winner?
77' Arsenal make a switch
Nketiah is on for Jesus
71' How have Liverpool not scored
Elliot's drive takes a deflection on its way out. That was close. Seconds later, Liverpool are 4 on 2 and Alexander-Arnold hits the post. How have the Reds not scored there. Unbelievable
67' Both side make changes
Diaz has to come off for an injury as Elliot replaces the Colombian.
Gakpo and Jones also come off for Nunez and Gravenberch.
Arsenal send Trossard on for Martinelli.
60' The game seems to have calmed down a bit
Arsenal haven't created anything this half as the pace is slowed down a little.
52' Its end to end
This is nothing short of a spectacle. Both teams are trading punches. Gomez almost gives his side the lead as he curls just wide, Arsenal are all over the place.
49' Rice goes into the book
The midfielder is shown the yellow for holding back Gakpo
46' Underway in the second half
The hosts get the ball rolling
Half Time: Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal
It's all square the break. The second half promises to be a cracker.
Endo and Havertz both receive a yellow for respective fouls.
41' Big chance for Arsenal
Saka is through on goal as Alisson commits. But the English winger gives the ball away as falls to Martinelli who drags it wide. What a chance for the visitors.
38' Can Liverpool get in front before the break
The Reds are in full flow and will look to grab the getaway goal before the first-half whistle.
Saka is booked for barging down Jones.
33' Liverpool forced to make a switch
Tsimikasbundles into Klopp on the sidelines as Saka fouls him. There is a break in play as the left back receives treatment. Gomes replaces him.
29' Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal
Its a brilliant ball from Alexander-Arnold to find Salah in the right wing and the Egyptian gets past Zinchenko and smashes it in. Poor defending from Zinchenko there.
21' VAR says no penalty
Odegaard is lucky as the ball hits his left hand in the box but VAR confirms that's not enough for a penalty.
Arsenal have some great possession and following the buildup, Odegaard shoots wide
15' Arsenal are being brave as Liverpool come close
Jesus comes close after a great Arsenal break. In a matter of seconds, Liverpool go up the pitch and Salah misses a sitter to put it in the side-netting.
Liverpool seem to have settled down
The Kop is in full voice as the hosts seem to have settled down after conceding.
4' Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal
From Odegaard'd freekick it's Gabriel who heads in. Anfield is stunned. VAR confirms the goal.
It was poor goalkeeping by Alisson. The Brazilian came out hesitantly and was in no man's land.
And we are off
Arsenal get us underway. The Gunners make a great start as they get an early corner but nothing comes of it.
Its not long now
It promises to be a fantastic atmosphere at Anfield as the players walk out. The Kop is in full voice.
Liverpool have the edge
The hosts are unbeaten in 10 home league games against Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp's side will be certain favorites for today.
Arsenal haven't been able to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 league games, which is a worry.
The team news are in
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Havertz, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus, Saka
