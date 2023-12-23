Arsenal held Liverpool to an entertaining 1-1 draw in front of a vociferous Anfield on Saturday evening. The result means that the Gunners will head into Christmas top of the table, just one ahead of Liverpool with 40 points from 18 games in the season.

It was the visitors who started the better of the two sides as they took the lead in the 4th minute. Center-back Gabriel Magalhaes rose highest to direct home a header from Martin Odegaard’s freekick before Mikel Arteta’s side were lucky not to concede a penalty midway in the first half. Replays showed that the ball hit Odegaard’s left hand in the box, but VAR waved away the penalty appeal.

Despite falling behind, Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated proceedings and it was Mohamed Salah who smashed in from inside the box in the 29th minute to restore parity going into the tunnel.

The hosts continued their superiority in the second half and came close to scoring the second when Joe Gomez just curled wide. It was then Trent Alexander-Arnold who struck the post in the 72nd minute as Arsenal survived a Liverpool onslaught to grab a vital away point.

As it happened

Liverpool and Arsenal have a monumental top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, and this page has all live updates in the fixture. Entering the matchday, Arsenal holds a one-point edge on Liverpool to hold the top spot in the Premier League table. Therefore, the winner of this game will go to the top of the table. Importantly, that is before Christmas.

The league leader at Christmas has long been a gauge of the remainder of the season. Since the 2009/10 season began, the league leaders at Christmas went on to win the league 10 out of 14 seasons. That included Leicester City in the 2015/16 season and Liverpool in the 2019/20 campaign when it ended its title drought. Last season, though, Arsenal led before Boxing Day. Manchester City usurped the title from the Gunners late in the season.

It still sets up a pivotal game for the remainder of the season. With Aston Villa nipping at both clubs’ heels, a draw opens the door for the Villans to jump these two clubs.

LIVE: Arsenal travels to Liverpool in top-of-the-table clash

Both of these clubs have been on sensational campaigns this season. Deservedly so, they are the top contenders to dethrone Manchester City’s hegemony in the Premier League. Consequently, this is not an easy game for either team.

Liverpool suffered a draw in league play last time out against Manchester United. Despite United missing a chunk of key players and playing on dismal form, Liverpool could not break down the United defense. Arsenal got back to winning ways with a strong win over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. Mikel Arteta’s side can take advantage of its lack of a game midweek to pounce on Liverpool. The Reds swatted aside West Ham in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

PHOTO: IMAGO.