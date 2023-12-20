The last spot in the League cup semifinal is up for grabs when Liverpool hosts West Ham, and you can get live updates of the game here. Every goal, save or major moment features down below as it happens. Even though this is a cup game, there is no extra time nor a replay. Instead, if the Reds and Hammers are tied after 90 minutes, the game goes to penalties. That happened in two of the other quarterfinals, as Chelsea and Fulham advanced on spot kicks.

WHOLiverpoo Liverpool vs West Ham United WHAT English League Cup WHEN 3:00 p.m. ET / Noon PT • Wednesday, December 20, 2023 WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Coverage for this game is exclusively available on ESPN+. Also, immediately following the game, the EFL will do the draw for the remaining four teams. The winner between West Ham and Liverpool joins Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough in the last four of the competition. The semifinals then commence their two-legged ties in early January.

Live: Liverpool and West Ham battle in Carabao Cup quarterfinals

West Ham has not advanced beyond the quarterfinals of the League Cup since the 2013/14 season. Fans would have to go further back to see the last time West Ham even reached the final. That was in the 1980/81 season, when West Ham was in the second division. The Hammers have never won the competition.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is well-versed in success in the League Cup. The Reds won the tournament just two seasons ago, defeating Chelsea in the final in the 2020/21 campaign. In total, Liverpool has won the League Cup nine times, which is the most of any club in history. That includes winning its first in 1980/81 against West Ham.

This year, both West Ham and Liverpool are having strong seasons domestcially and internationally. Both are in the top half of the Premier League table, and Liverpool won the fixture between the two earlier in the campaign.

Still, crazy things happen in cup ties. The live updates below keep fans up to date on the game between Liverpool and West Ham.