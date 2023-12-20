The last spot in the League cup semifinal is up for grabs when Liverpool hosts West Ham, and you can get live updates of the game here. Every goal, save or major moment features down below as it happens. Even though this is a cup game, there is no extra time nor a replay. Instead, if the Reds and Hammers are tied after 90 minutes, the game goes to penalties. That happened in two of the other quarterfinals, as Chelsea and Fulham advanced on spot kicks.
Coverage for this game is exclusively available on ESPN+. Also, immediately following the game, the EFL will do the draw for the remaining four teams. The winner between West Ham and Liverpool joins Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough in the last four of the competition. The semifinals then commence their two-legged ties in early January.
West Ham has not advanced beyond the quarterfinals of the League Cup since the 2013/14 season. Fans would have to go further back to see the last time West Ham even reached the final. That was in the 1980/81 season, when West Ham was in the second division. The Hammers have never won the competition.
Liverpool, on the other hand, is well-versed in success in the League Cup. The Reds won the tournament just two seasons ago, defeating Chelsea in the final in the 2020/21 campaign. In total, Liverpool has won the League Cup nine times, which is the most of any club in history. That includes winning its first in 1980/81 against West Ham.
This year, both West Ham and Liverpool are having strong seasons domestcially and internationally. Both are in the top half of the Premier League table, and Liverpool won the fixture between the two earlier in the campaign.
Still, crazy things happen in cup ties. The live updates below keep fans up to date on the game between Liverpool and West Ham.
77' GOAL WEST HAM
Is that a lifeline for West Ham? It is a stunning finish from Jarrod Bowen with a quarter of an hour to play. The Englishman cuts inside onto his right foot after a ball over the top and releases a thunderbolt of a shot to beat Kelleher in the Liverpool net.
The Hammers still trail by two.
71' GOAL LIVERPOOL
That surely is the game now, as Cody Gakpo becomes Liverpool's third scorer on the night. A right-footed shot from distance leaves Areola helpless. Despite the Frenchman's dive, the ball plows into the back of the net to give Liverpool a three-goal lead.
Liverpool is on its way to a record 19th League Cup semifinal.
71' A long-awaited attempt for West Ham
Finally, West Ham has a shot attempt. It was from distance and it was not on target. However, Kudus at least gives West Ham fans something to cheer about.
69' Liverpool making changes with the future in mind
The most recent substitution Klopp makes is to bring off Kostas Tsimikas. Commentator Jon Champion notes that Liverpool has a massive, massive game against Arsenal at the weekend. The winner of that game goes to the top of the table.
Liverpool recognizes the importance of that game, particularly given West Ham's lack of ambition in this game.
62' Areola forced into a save by Elliott
Liverpool is starting to flex its muscles. Build-up play out of the back allows Salah to play a clever pass to Harvey Elliott. Eliott is between two minds, though, and he cannot decide if he wants to play a pass or take the shot.
He does both, and Areola boots it clear with a save.
60' A triple substitution for Liverpool
With a two-goal lead, Jürgen Klopp makes changes at both ends of the pitch.
Wataru Endo comes off for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Ibrahima Konate replaces Virgil van Dijk and the first goal-scorer, Szboszlai, makes way for another likely scorer, Mohamed Salah.
56' GOAL LIVERPOOL
Curtis Jones adds Liverpool's second!
Casual West Ham defending is simply not good enough. One incisive pass from Núñez releases Jones. The midfielder slides the ball between the legs of Areola to double Liverpool's lead.
2-0 to Liverpool as we approach the hour mark.
53' Dangerous West Ham chance
Jarrod Bowen's crossing effort almost finds a teammate on the back post. A sliding Tsimikas does enough to guide the ball out for a corner.
Those are the kind of chances West Ham will need if it wants to equalize.
46' Second half is underway
As things stand, Liverpool will advance to the semifinals of the League Cup for the second time in the last three seasons.
West Ham has 45 minutes to score, or it sees its misery in the EFL Cup continue for one more season.
HALFTIME: Liverpool 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool enters the intermission with a slim lead of just one goal. That scoreline does not tell the tale of the half, though. Liverpool dominated, and it should be up by more than one goal.
That leaves at least hope for West Ham, which was outclassed in every way by West Ham. One counter-attack or Liverpool slip-up can bring the Hammers back into this quarterfinal tie.
45' Missed opportunity for Cody Gakpo
Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo has a major chance just before stoppage time begins. The Dutchman rises for a header unopposed. His effort on goal is neither powerful nor on target, and West Ham is let off the hook.
42' West Ham slowing Liverpool down
The early onslaught of Liverpool pressure had at least tapered off for the Hammers. West Ham's defense has done its job most of the way so far. Now, it is up to the midfield and attackers to hold onto possession in search of an equalizer.
36' Hosts pressing for a second
Everything is coming up Liverpool right now. Jurgen Klopp's side is picking out the right passes and snuffing out any chance of West Ham pressing forward.
For now, though, it is a narrow one-goal margin.
28' GOAL LIVERPOOL
A corking finish from Dominik Szoboszlai breaks the ice in the first half for Liverpool! The Hungarian takes on an audacious effort from 25 yards out and the ball zooms into the bottom corner.
A well-deserved lead for Liverpool as the Reds have been dominant in the first half an hour.
23' Curtis Jones forces a save
Liverpool is not letting West Ham get out of its own half. Curtis Jones capitalizes on another West Ham loss of possession as he takes a long-range effort.
Unfortunately for the hosts, the shot is straight into the mitts of Areola.
22' Another close miss from LFC
Dominik Szoboszlai is the latest to fire a shot toward the West Ham net. Some clever play from the Hungarian as he opens up his body to fire a left-footed shot across the face of goal.
Areola scrambles to his left-hand post, but he watches the ball roll out for a goal kick.
20' Disorganized play leads to a shot on target
For a two-minute period, neither side wanted to hold on to the ball, and sloppy play dominated from both sides. That lack of possession, this time from West Ham, led to a shooting chance from Harvey Elliott, who sees his shot easily held on to by Areola.
18' Núñez offside again
Darwin Núñez has been effective early on in this game. His runs, though, are fractions of a second early. It is the second time he could have been alone on goal if he held his run by just one step.
14' Harvey Elliott comes close
Liverpool's threat outside the box is inching closer to a goal already. Harvey Elliott picks up a loose ball on the right side of Liverpool's attack. He takes a touch inside to his left foot. He rips a shot to the near post, and it whistles wide and goes out for a goal kick.
7' No VAR, which is good for West Ham
Liverpool almost springs a breakaway for Darwin Núñez. However, the assistant referee flags the play for offside immediately. There is no VAR in effect for the quarterfinals of the League Cup, and Núñez was would have been a close decision.
4' Liverpool targeting a shaky West Ham defense
Liverpool has had the ball in West Ham's half to start the game. While it is yet to test Alphonso Areola, West Ham's defense looks nervy against a daunting Liverpool attack.
1' EFL Cup quarterfinal begins
Liverpool and West Ham begin the single-game elimination tie at a boisterous Anfield. David Moyes has never won at Liverpool's ground in his previous 20 games.
10 minutes to kickoff
Unsurprisingly, Liverpool is the favorite to advance. Not only did the Reds defeat West Ham when the two played at Anfield earlier in the campaign. However, Liverpool has a loss and a draw in its last two games in all competitions.
Semifinal draw immediately after the game
Following Liverpool-West Ham, the EFL will conduct the semifinal draw. That stage of the competition takes place over two legs, with each team getting one game at home.
Liverpool or West Ham can be drawn against Chelsea, Fulham or Middlesbrough.
45 minutes away: Historical gauge on the League Cup
Liverpool and West Ham are about as contrasting in the League Cup as possible. Liverpool has won the tournament nine times, which is the most in history.
West Ham has reached the final on several occasions, including in the 1980/81 season. That year, it lost to Liverpool. In recent seasons, West Ham has not reached the semifinals in 10 seasons.
One hour away: Starting XI available
Liverpool and West Ham unveiled their starting squads for the EFL Cup quaterfinal.
Like West Ham, Liverpool named a strong team to start at Anfield.
Liverpool vs. West Ham in the EFL Cup
The last of the four semifinalists will be decided on Wednesday. Anfield is the venue for West Ham's game against Liverpool in the league Cup quarterfinals. West Ham has not had great success in this competition, while Liverpool is looking to become the first club to win the tournament 10 times.
