After a lackluster previous season, Liverpool is focusing on a roster restock. Thus, a major transfer target who may completely revamp Liverpool’s midfield has just surfaced. Having lost Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner on free transfers, the Reds are aiming to add at least one more midfielder to their roster this summer.

The midfield was a cause for concern at Anfield this past season. Consequently, Jürgen Klopp sought a number of players to bring in. Coming off from an outstanding season with Brighton and Argentina—with whom he won the World Cup in the winter—Alexis Mac Allister has already arrived in a $44 million transfer.

However, the remaining midfield alternatives Klopp has are aging and may not be as effective as they once were. With veterans like Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho entering their 30s soon, Liverpool has a great chance to establish their next successful period.

Liverpool plan to table in new $97m bid for Federico Valverde

That’s why, according to the rumor mill, Liverpool is gearing up to make a move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde. Reports surfaced earlier this month that the Reds had a $64 million deal for the Uruguayan midfielder rejected.

Catalan news site El Nacional reports that Liverpool is preparing a fresh offer of roughly $97m. The arrival of Bellingham, the extended deals given to Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Dani Ceballos, and the club’s refusal to trade Aurelien Tchouameni despite his own difficulties getting into the squad all make it seem like Valverde’s minutes at Madrid would be short.

What Valverde would bring to Anfield

Even though he’s young, at 24, Valverde would offer a plethora of knowledge from success. Valverde featured in the 2022-23 La Liga Team of the Season. In his young career, the Uruguayan won two Spanish league titles and a Champions League trophy.

Klopp can use his adaptability. Valverde scored 12 goals this season from the middle of the field.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pressinphoto