Liverpool maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now won three successive league games since their opening-day draw against Chelsea. The hosts dominated proceedings over ninety minutes as Villa looked out of sorts.

Liverpool take early lead

Dominik Szoboszlai gave his side a dream start as he scored in the 3rd minute with a wonderful left-footed effort following a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner that evaded everyone in the penalty area.

Unai Emery’s side hardly recovered from conceding the early goal and lacked intensity, playing into the hands of the hosts.

Liverpool were their usual self, dominating possession, building from the back and threatening to double their lead.

The hosts eventually got their second goal in the 22nd minute through a stroke of luck.

After Mohamed Salah squared it off for last weekend’s hero Darwin Nunez, the latter hit the post, but the ball ricocheted off Matty Cash into the net to double Liverpool’s lead.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez both came close to extending the advantage before Nunez was unlucky to hit the post just minutes before halftime.

Villa failed to improve in second half

The visitors hardly improved in the second half. Emery’s side looked second best in every department and didn’t trouble Alisson for the entire course of the ninety minutes.

Salah got his customary goal at Anfield in the 55th minute as he put away an easy finish at the far post from Nunez’s header following a corner.

The result meant Liverpool will head into the international break with 10 points in 4 games while the performance raises concerns for the visitors.

After an impressive transfer window with smart acquisitions, Emery would be hoping to break into the top six but the lackluster performance will raise a lot of concerns.

The Villains must regroup as they host Crystal Palace next at home who ran out 3-1 winners over Wolves on the day.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo