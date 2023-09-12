Lionel Messi is setting up shop in a new Fort Lauderdale home. Since moving to Inter Miami this summer, Messi has thrived on the pitch. His peak goal-scoring form paid massive dividends for the club. For example, Inter Miami won its first trophy with the inaugural Leagues Cup. Now, Messi is showing off his success off the pitch with a luxury home in Fort Lauderdale.

The Miami Herald picked up a deed record for a $10.75 million home in Fort Lauderdale. The waterfront estate in the gated community is just a 15-minute drive from DRV PNK Stadium, the home of Inter Miami. The 10-bedroom house is 10,500 square feet and it possesses 170 feet of waterfront. Situated in a cul-de-sac, it is about as quiet as Messi can get for a bustling city like Miami. The waterfront property comes with a pool and a place to dock a boat if he purchases one.

Messi and his family had been hunting for a permanent home since the Argentine completed his move to MLS this summer. He sought property between Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale. This house is in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, and he made the purchase on Sep. 1.

Messi, along with his wife, Antonella, and their three sons, will call the single-family home for at least the next three years. The Argentine World Cup winner signed a contract with Inter Miami that expires at the end of the 2025 campaign. Therefore, he will get to experience the new Inter Miami stadium at Miami Freedom Park. Construction of the new venue officially started just a few weeks ago.

New Messi home allows star to settle in Fort Lauderdale

Even if the club represents Miami, the south Florida population will be happy to welcome Lionel Messi to its ranks. One of the most well-known people in the world, Messi fits in well in the glamour of Miami. The player may be fairly reserved in his off-the-pitch life, but that does not stop him from investing in a beautiful house.

The star is making ample money in the United States. Some reports state he is making upwards of $60 million per year. He also has revenue sharing with Adidas and Apple regarding kit sales and MLS Season Pass subscriptions.

