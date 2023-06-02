Leeds United and Sam Allardyce have predictably parted ways as the club prepares for next season in the Championship. The English coach was previously brought to the team as a last-ditch effort to save the club from relegation. However, Leeds lost three of four matches with Allardyce at the helm and couldn’t avoid the drop.

“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to,” claimed Allardyce in a statement on Friday. “I wish the club success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”

Allardyce made over $150k per game at Leeds

Leeds reportedly paid Allardyce around $627,000 for the four unsuccessful games with the club. The veteran coach was also set to earn a bonus exceeding $3 million if he managed to avoid relegation. Nevertheless, the Whites finished 19th in the Premier League standings, five points from safety.

With Allardyce departing, Leeds now needs to focus on securing their next head coach. The Guardian is suggesting that Brendan Rodgers is on the club’s shortlist of candidates. Rodgers recently left fellow relegated side Leicester City after four years in charge of the Foxes. Along with Rodgers, the news outlet claims that Graham Potter, West Brom’s Carlos Corberán, and Lorient’s Régis Le Bris.

Leeds experiencing turbulence behind the scenes

However, attracting a top coach could be a difficult task for the Whites. Leeds is a bit of a mess behind the scenes at the moment, as there are uncertainties over the club’s ownership. Majority owner Andrea Radrizzani recently offered to put the team’s stadium up as collateral to purchase Italian side Sampdoria. This obviously did not go down well with Leeds supporters.

Minority stakeholders 49ers Enterprises previously had plans to buy out Radrizzani and take over the club. However, this was contingent on Leeds avoiding relegation. New negotiations are expected to take place between the two investment groups as Radrizzani takes over at Sampdoria.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images