Photos of the new United States men’s national team home jersey have been leaked. Images of the 2024 USA shirt were recently revealed by Footy Headlines on the social media app formally known as Twitter. Nike, the sportswear company that produces jerseys for the USMNT, has seemingly only made minor alterations on a previous design.

The leaked images show that they jerseys will, once again, have a white base. This is not exactly a surprising move by Nike. The USMNT has regularly gone with all-white jerseys in recent years. While the overall base color may be a bit boring, there are some slightly interesting details on the shirt.

Minor jersey details save a relatively boring design

According to Footy Headlines, the collar and tips of the sleeves will feature designs resembling the American flag. This includes a navy base on one side of the collar/sleeves, as well as red and white stripes on the other half. Although the design is fairly similar to the home jerseys worn at the 2022 World Cup, the small details are a minor improvement.

A standard Nike swoosh and U.S. Soccer crest will likely be present on the shirts. The placement of the two emblems are, however, quite different from the previous jersey design. The Nike check is set to apparently return to the right chest, rather than the sleeves. U.S. Soccer’s official crest will then be present on the more traditional left side of the chest. The previous iteration of the USMNT home shirt had the crest centered just beneath the neckline.

New jerseys to hit retailers in the Spring

As far as comparing the new design to past examples of the USMNT home shirt, the new 2024 version likely won’t become a fan favorite. For instance, the clever 2012 “Waldo” USMNT jerseys are widely considered to be the greatest shirts the Americans have ever worn and fans have been calling for a return of the design.

Nevertheless, USMNT fans will have to wait a while to be able to purchase the new jerseys. The aforementioned news source claims that the shirts will go on sale at Nike retailers in either March or April of 2024.