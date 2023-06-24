Comcast recently sent out an e-mail informing their customers that they will no longer receive Peacock Premium for free. This will go into effect on Monday, June 26th. The cable giant previously included the streaming service alongside their normal plans. Nevertheless, Xfinity subscribers will now have to pay for Peacock Premium on their own.

The cable company is offering a discounted rate for the streaming service. Peacock Premium is typically $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually. However, Comcast has offered the service to their customers at a rate of $2.99 per month for the first year.

Accepting this discounted rate would save users about $24 in the initial year.

Discount code needed for major markdown

While this is a decent deal, Comcast is actually offering an even better discount. The streaming service is currently running a promotion for access to Peacock Premium for just $19.99 per year.

This would be a significant 60% discount compared to the current normal rate. Nevertheless, this promotion will not last long. Potential new subscribers are encouraged to take advantage of the deal as soon as possible.

This offer is only valid for new subscribers.

How users can get a major Peacock discount:

Activate the deal Click ‘Pick a plan’ Toggle to ‘Annual plan,’ then choose Peacock Premium Click on the ‘Have a promo code’ button Enter promo code: N2TEWDZZ Enter your payment and contact details

Many Premier League matches are broadcast exclusively on Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium is the home to a plethora of hit television shows, movies, and original content. However, the most important aspect of the streaming service for soccer fans is the fact that they stream Premier League games. Around 175 English top flight matches are available exclusively on the platform. This total amount of games solely on the streaming service may eventually rise as well.

Along with Premier League matches, FIFA World Cup and Olympic games are also available on Peacock Premium as well. With help from the World Cup in Qatar, the streaming service reportedly reached over 20 million paid subscribers in December.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Panthermedia