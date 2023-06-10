Comcast customers have recently learned by e-mail that free access Peacock Premium is coming to an end. The cable provider previously included the streaming service alongside access to their traditional plans. Nevertheless, Xfinity will now end the free service on June 26th, 2023.

The cable provider instead is offering Peacock Premium to current subscribers for $2.99 per month for one year. This is slight discount compared to current prices for the premium version of the service. Typical Peacock Premium plans start at $4.99 per month for new customers.

Annual plans of the streaming service are currently on sale

However, there is a way for Xfinity customers, as well as any other new Peacock subscriber, to receive the streaming service for less money. Peacock Premium is currently available at a limited time as a $20 annual plan. This would obviously be more money up front, but opting to choose the yearly rate would also save money in the long run. In fact, $20 annually is nearly half of Xfinity’s current offer of $2.99 per month.

How new users can receive Peacock Premium at a discount:

Activate the deal Click ‘Pick a plan’ Toggle to ‘Annual plan,’ then choose Peacock Premium Click on the ‘Have a promo code’ button If it asks you for one, enter promo code: SUMMEROFPEACOCK Enter your payment and contact details

The current discounted offer is, however, only for new subscribers to Peacock. This means that current Peacock Premium users can’t receive the offer. Current Xfinity subscribers must also use a non-Xfinity email address to sign up for the discounted annual plan.

Comcast customers can get Peacock Premium for many EPL games

Peacock Premium is the home of a plethora of movies, television shows, and most importantly, live sports. The Premier League is regularly featured on the premium version of the streaming service. In fact, around 175 English top flight games are exclusively on Peacock Premium each season. Along with the most popular soccer league, select World Cup and Olympics matches are also available on the service as well.