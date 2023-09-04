A rain soaked weekend in Spain did not dampen the mood of Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid but it did postpone the high profile match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Real Madrid remain perfect

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Getafe 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu thanks to another goal from Jude Bellingham. Getafe initially stunned the champions by taking a surprise lead in the opening minutes through Borja Mayoral. The striker pounced on a defensive mistake from Fran Garcia to round keeper Thibaut Courtois and slot home. Madrid struggled to create many clear chances in the first half, with Luka Modric going closest when his diving header was well saved. But they started the second half strongly and equalized through Joselu, who hammered home from close range after a mix-up in the Getafe defense. As the game entered its final stages, Madrid laid siege to the Getafe goal which took it’s toll in the 87th minute when Soria spilled Vazquez’s drive and Bellingham reacted quickest to rifle in his fifth goal in four games.

It was a vital three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they made it four wins from four games to stay top of the table.

Barcelona struggle but overcome

Robert Lewandowski’s late penalty earned Barcelona a hard-fought 2-1 La Liga win at Osasuna on Sunday evening. The Polish striker converted from the spot in the 85th minute after Alejandro Catena grabbed his arm inside the penalty area. Catena was sent off before Lewandowski scored the winner. Barça had taken the lead just before half-time when defender Jules Koundé headed home from a corner. But Osasuna equalised in the 76th minute through a superb curling strike from Chimy Ávila that went in off the post. The defending champions rallied to earn victory late on and are third in the table on 10 points, level with Girona, who continued their impressive start as Portu marked his return with a late winner against Las Palmas. Both teams trail leaders Real Madrid by two points.

Postponement

Sunday’s match between Atlético Madrid and Sevilla was postponed due to the extremely high risk of flooding in Madrid. The decision to call off the game was made at lunchtime, with the capital braced for record rainfall.

Elsewhere

Real Sociedad and Granada went on a rare goalfest in La Liga on Saturday with Sociedad pulling off an impressive 5-3 win. Cadiz and Celta managed 3 goals each in their wins over Villareal and Almeria, respectively. Sevilla’s postponement leaves them at the bottom of the table and the only La Liga team with no points.

