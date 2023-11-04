Harry Kane scored a terrific hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on Saturday evening.

The English striker has now scored a record 15 times in his first 10 Bundesliga appearances.

This result meant ended Dortmund’s unbeaten run and Bayern moved to within two points of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Much was made about Dortmund’s impressive unbeaten run coming into Der Klassiker, but Bayern’s fast start to the game blew the hosts away.

Thomas Tuchel’s side grabbed the early in the 4th minute. Dayot Upamecano scored from a free header following Leroy Sane’s brilliant delivery cross.

Kingsley Coman could have made it 2-0 just minutes later but the Frenchman saw his shot fly over the bar.

Dortmund were struggling to get out of their own half. Three minutes later, it was indeed 2-0 as Kane scored his first. After his long-range strike a week ago, he instead benefited from a simple tap in.

Leroy Sane’s square pass after a darting run in midfield by Leon Goretzka gave Kane the chance to score.

Dortmund, who were stunned by the initial onslaught from their opponents, had a great opportunity to half the deficit in the 26th minute.

Julian Brandt volleyed his effort high from a position where he should have at least hit the target. Kane hit the post in the 32nd minute but the English striker was deemed offside anyway.

Kane gave Bayern Munich the edge over Borussia Dortmund

Tuchel’s side dominated possession for most of the half and continued offering a counterattacking threat.

Dortmund were simply outplayed all over the pitch, having no answer against their opponents.

Donyell Malen had a glorious opportunity right on the stroke of half-time but the Dutch forward fell while trying to get his shot off.

Bayern had the ball in the back of the net but the goal was ruled out due to offside. It was an even contest from there on as Dortmund improved.

The hosts nearly made it 2-1 when Marco Reus did brilliantly to receive a long ball from Mats Hummels. After playing a quick one-two with Niclas Fullkrug, Manuel Neuer made a splendid save. Seconds later, Gregor Kobel came up with an equally world-class save to deny the brilliant Sane.

Bayern Munich bounced back from cup shock

Bayern had yet another goal ruled out for offside in the 70th minute when Kane squared it off for Musiala to tap in from close range. The Englishman, however, had strode offside in the buildup. Two minutes later, the 30-year-old did get his second of the night with a beautiful finish.

After receiving Coman’s low cross, the former Tottenham Hotspur captain slotted a fine finish in the left bottom corner to make it 3-0.

Kane finally completed his hattrick in the second minute of stoppage time following a one-on-one against the keeper.

The result will come as a huge blow for Dortmund and the manner in which they capitulated against their fierce rivals will be a cause for concern, despite it seeming to happen on an annual basis.

For Bayern Munich though, they will look to keep their momentum going as they chase down Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ANP