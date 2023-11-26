If you want to follow along for a top-of-the-table clash in Serie A, this page has live updates for Juventus hosting Inter Milan. Inter and Juventus have been a class above the rest of Serie A. While Inter Milan only holds a two-point edge over Juventus, there is a six-point margin between Juventus and third-place Milan. This game has major ramifications in the race for the Scudetto, even if it is just one-third of the way through the season.

The battle underneath these two clubs is enticing, too. This weekend, Atalanta battles last season’s Scudetto winners in Napoli. However, those clubs, including the likes of Milan, Roma or Fiorentina, need all the help they can get in Serie A this season. If Inter can win this game, it will have a massive lead on the rest of the league so early in the campaign. However, Inter does have trips to Napoli and Lazio after playing Juventus on Sunday.

These two clubs have an illustrious history, and this could set up to be one of the many important games between the two. Juventus has more Serie A titles than any other club, but Inter Milan is tied with Milan for second in that list. Inter Milan may see this season as a great opportunity to become the sole second-place holder for Serie A titles.

However, a road game against one of the most in-form teams in Juventus will not be a simple step in that task. Juventus has won its last five games in Serie A play. That includes wins at Milan and Fiorentina. Inter has won its last four. That includes triumphs over Roma and Atalanta. Clearly, Serie A clubs are looking up at Juventus and Inter Milan.

