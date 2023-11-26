If you want to follow along for a top-of-the-table clash in Serie A, this page has live updates for Juventus hosting Inter Milan. Inter and Juventus have been a class above the rest of Serie A. While Inter Milan only holds a two-point edge over Juventus, there is a six-point margin between Juventus and third-place Milan. This game has major ramifications in the race for the Scudetto, even if it is just one-third of the way through the season.
The battle underneath these two clubs is enticing, too. This weekend, Atalanta battles last season’s Scudetto winners in Napoli. However, those clubs, including the likes of Milan, Roma or Fiorentina, need all the help they can get in Serie A this season. If Inter can win this game, it will have a massive lead on the rest of the league so early in the campaign. However, Inter does have trips to Napoli and Lazio after playing Juventus on Sunday.
These two clubs have an illustrious history, and this could set up to be one of the many important games between the two. Juventus has more Serie A titles than any other club, but Inter Milan is tied with Milan for second in that list. Inter Milan may see this season as a great opportunity to become the sole second-place holder for Serie A titles.
However, a road game against one of the most in-form teams in Juventus will not be a simple step in that task. Juventus has won its last five games in Serie A play. That includes wins at Milan and Fiorentina. Inter has won its last four. That includes triumphs over Roma and Atalanta. Clearly, Serie A clubs are looking up at Juventus and Inter Milan.
27' Juventus 1-0 Inter
Much against the run of play, Chiesa plays it into Vlahvic from the right wing and it's a brilliant finish from the Serbian.
25' Inter on top
The visitors are certainly playing the better football as they look to build with their wonderful interplay in midfield.
18' Lautaro comes close
Lautaro's header is straight at Szczesny from Dumfries' cross on the right wing.
16' Chance for Chiesa
From a Juventus throw, the ball falls for Chiesa but the Italy international hits it wide with his left foot.
11' Cambiaso gets a yellow
The Juventus player is a bit unlucky there as Barella's great through ball hits his hand as Dimarco looks to go through.
6' Juventus have good defensive structure
The hosts are well organized without the ball asking their opponents to break them down.
1' Fast start from Juventus
Cambiaso strikes wide with a volley
We are underway
Juventus get us underway in Turin
Both sides have a great defensive record
Both the two sides have conceded the least goals in the league. It remains to be seen how the game pans out.
We are just minutes away
The top two of the Serie A clash in a high-voltage match. This will be a cracker.
The Team news are in
Juventus: Szczesny, Gatti, Bremer, Rugani, McKennie, Cambiaso, Nicolussi, Rabiot, Kostic, Vlahovic, Chiesa
Inter: Sommer, Acerbi, De Vrij, Darmian, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglou, Barella, Dumfries, Thuram, Lautaro Martinez
