Julian Alvarez, the Argentine forward who joined Atletico Madrid in a high-profile summer move, is reportedly unhappy with his current situation under Diego Simeone.

Alvarez is struggling to adapt to Simeone’s defense-centric tactics after a successful spell at Manchester City.

There, he flourished in Pep Guardiola’s offensive system and the situation has already led to concerns about his future at the Spanish club.

Media speculation is rife that Alvarez may already be regretting his decision to leave Manchester.

Everyone thought he had a new chance to prove himself at a new club after shockingly deciding to quit City. The 24-year-old had been a standout performer under Pep Guardiola, demonstrating his versatility and goal-scoring prowess across multiple competitions.

When he moved to La Liga, he brought great expectations because of his work at City, where he put on some outstanding individual displays.

However, things have not gone as planned for the Argentine striker. Simeone’s tactical setup emphasizes defensive solidity and collective effort over creative, free-flowing soccer.

In truth, this has restricted Alvarez’s attacking potential, as Fichajes claims. He has found himself playing in roles far from his natural position as a forward and that has impacted his ability to score goals.

In 10 appearances for Atletico, Alvarez has only managed two goals, falling far short of expectations upon his arrival in Spain.

Pep Guardiola’s warning comes true

Before his move, Alvarez received a clear warning from Pep Guardiola: life outside of the Etihad could be much harder; especially for a forward used to playing in an attack-focused team.

While in England, he had access to a plethora of brilliant minds. Thus, he benefited from a style of play that allowed forwards to thrive.

Possession of the ball, high press, and the creation of scoring chances are the cornerstones of Guardiola’s approach; something that perfectly suited Alvarez’s dynamic attacking instincts.

In contrast, Atletico’s playing style has proven to be a major adjustment. Simeone is known for his pragmatic and defense-first approach; it often requires players to contribute heavily to the team’s defensive responsibilities. Meanwhile, the young forward thrives on receiving the ball in attacking positions. So, for a striker like the Argentine, this has been a difficult transition.

Rather than being deployed as a central striker, Alvarez has often been used in wider or deeper positions. In a recent match against Rayo Vallecano, for example, Alvarez was on the left flank as a midfielder.

Such a role limited his goal-scoring opportunities and required more defensive work than he is accustomed to.

This tactical decision has frustrated Alvarez. He expected to play as a traditional number nine following the departure of Alexander Sorloth.

However, instead of giving the ex-City star the central striking role, Simeone has opted to play his son, Giuliano Simeone.

Struggling for goals and confidence

Alvarez’s poor return in terms of goals—just two in ten matches—has only added to his frustration. While his quality is undisputed, the constant shifts within Simeone’s tactical system seem to have affected his confidence.

Atletico Madrid made a considerable investment in Alvarez during the summer, and fans had high hopes.

Yet, his current lack of goals is becoming a growing concern for Los Colchoneros. The growing frustration that the 24-year-old ace is feeling could lead to a potential move.

If the situation does not improve, there is speculation that he might seek a way out of the club. He would look to move to a team with a more attacking identity.

