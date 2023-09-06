For the 2023-24 season, David Moyes has introduced a whole new coaching staff.

West Ham United have hired former Netherlands international John Heitinga as their new assistant coach. Since the conclusion of last season, when assistant coaches Paul Nevin and Mark Warburton left, Moyes has been left with vacancies.

Both Mark Robson (promoted from U21s Lead) and Henry Newman (promoted from Opposition Analyst) will join The Scotsman’s new staff as well. For the ongoing campaign, Moyes also has Billy McKinlay, Kevin Nolan and Goalkeeping Coach Xavi Valero.

John Heitinga and Moyes can build on relationship at West Ham

The 2016 season marked the conclusion of Heitinga’s playing career as a defender for Everton and Fulham. Heitinga played for the Toffees mostly under Moyes from 2009 to 2014. He earned 87 appearances for the Dutch national team.

From January through June of this year, he served as Ajax’s interim manager, during which time the club went 14–6. He was instrumental in the club’s season turnaround, winning 11 of his last 16 games in command.

After retiring as a player, the Dutchman taught at the Ajax Academy for four years. First, that was with the U-19s for four years. Then, he oversaw the reserves before taking over as first-team coach.

What did Moyes say?

Heitinga, on the other hand, is going backward in order to get some training from Moyes. Even more exciting for the 60-year-old tactician is the opportunity to mentor the Dutchman.

“I would like to welcome John to West Ham United and also welcome Mark and Henry into the first-team group. John is someone I have known for a long time,” Moyes is quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“He has gained some very good experience since beginning his coaching career in the Ajax Academy and working his way up to their first team. Mark and Henry are both already familiar to everyone here at the club and have deserved the opportunity to step up within our structure.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Shots