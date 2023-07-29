LA Galaxy have strengthened their defense by recruiting Maya Yoshida at center back. This information has been verified to The Athletic by sources close to the transaction.

It should be noted that the Los Angeles Galaxy are unable to acquire any new international players during the next summer transfer window due to restrictions imposed by FIFA.

But after August 2, when the transfer window closes, they may sign foreign free agents. Yoshida may now sign with the club since he is no longer under contract with Schalke after it ended this summer.

There is still time for MLS teams to add free players before the roster freeze on September 13. There will be plenty of time for the Galaxy to complete their signing of the Japanese player and work him into the team’s roster.

Yoshida will provide great experience to LA Galaxy

With Martin Caceres out for the season with an injury, the Los Angeles Galaxy are looking to bolster their defense by adding Yoshida to the team. This addition gives them a solid and seasoned central defender who can help them win games.

The player will be 35 next month and has already featured in 127 international matches, earning him three World Cup appearances in a row. At last year’s tournament in Qatar, he led the Samurai Blue and played every minute of their season, which concluded in the Round of 16.

Since the 2022 World Cup, when manager Hajime Moriyasu made roster changes that signaled a generational shift in the Japanese national team, he has not played for Japan again.

Move plays great role in MLS’ ability to attract players

Although he also played for Sampdoria and Schalke of the German Bundesliga, he spent most of his career (eight seasons) at Southampton, with whom he scored played a total of 194 games. The addition of Yoshida is a big deal for MLS and not just the LA Galaxy.

It shows that even players with vast experience in major European leagues are interested in playing in the league. The veteran’s choice to move to the Dignity Health Sports Park is another proof of the league’s popularity and ability to lure star players.

Photo: IMAGO / Eibner