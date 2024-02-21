Follow all the live action featuring Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake in the opening game of the 2024 MLS season.

Expectations are that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba will all start for Inter Miami at the newly-renamed Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake kicks off at 8PM ET (5PM PT) live on MLS Season Pass.

We’ll be sharing live reports from the stadium. All seats are sold out in what should be a very eventful night for many different reasons. First, MLS has imposed a lockout of their referees. So that means that former college referee Cristian Campo Hernandez is the head official instead of the usual professional referees the league uses. Second, Major League Soccer is trying to find its way out of playing all of its teams in the 2024 US Open Cup. Let’s see if MLS even mentions the US Open Cup, which Inter Miami was a finalist in last year.

Photos: Imago