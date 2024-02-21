Follow all the live action featuring Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake in the opening game of the 2024 MLS season.
Expectations are that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba will all start for Inter Miami at the newly-renamed Chase Stadium.
Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake kicks off at 8PM ET (5PM PT) live on MLS Season Pass.
We’ll be sharing live reports from the stadium. All seats are sold out in what should be a very eventful night for many different reasons. First, MLS has imposed a lockout of their referees. So that means that former college referee Cristian Campo Hernandez is the head official instead of the usual professional referees the league uses. Second, Major League Soccer is trying to find its way out of playing all of its teams in the 2024 US Open Cup. Let’s see if MLS even mentions the US Open Cup, which Inter Miami was a finalist in last year.
Photos: Imago
T-Mobile freebie
MLS viewers expecting to get MLS Season Pass this season for free will not be able to do so through T-Mobile, according to a report by Kyle Fansler for World Soccer Talk. That's a huge change for the majority of MLS fans who watched MLS Season Pass for free last year.
If you want MLS Season Pass for free, the only way right now is to be a season ticket holder for a Major League Soccer team.
Further reading
It's been a hectic week for news about Inter Miami and the season opener. Here's a couple of the stories you may have missed:
Today's protests outside MLS HQ
What a day it has been for Major League Soccer today ahead of the 2024 season opener.
Here are images and video of the protests outside MLS headquarters in New York City where picketers were protesting against MLS' decision to lockout the professional referees:
Last-minute rule changes by MLS
Just a few hours before kickoff, Major League Soccer has decided it has to postpone the implementation of the following rules and procedures:
• Timed Substitutions
• Rule Off-Field Treatment Rule
• In-Stadium VAR Announcements
All three new rule changes were supposed to begin today, but due to the replacement referees being brought in who have not been trained in the new rules, MLS has decided to delay the implementation of the new rules.
This will make it easier for former college referee Cristian Campo Hernandez and the officiating team tonight. But the referees are still going to have their work cut out for them. They're not used to officiating games at this high level. The head official tonight was used to refereeing in the D2 USL Championship last season.
Keep an eye on the referees tonight. Let's hope it's a quiet night for them.
TV details for tonight
The only way to legally watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake live is on MLS Season Pass, which is available worldwide.
On the English-language broadcast, the commentators are Jake Zivin (lead) and Taylor Twellman (co-commentator). For Spanish-language audiences, it's Sammy Sadovnik and Diego Valeri.
Pre-match coverage on MLS Season Pass begins at 6:30 PM ET (3:30 PM PT) with a special 90-minute edition of MLS Countdown/MLS La Previa.
Any questions? Let us know in the comments section below.
Chase Stadium is ready for action
DRV PNK Stadium has been re-named Chase Stadium as part of a new stadium-naming rights deal between JP Morgan Chase and Inter Miami. Tonight's game marks the first one at the newly-crowned stadium. The weather is perfect for soccer. It's 72F degrees, and no rain is on the radar.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season