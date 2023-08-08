The journey of Lionel Messi in south Florida continues after his Inter Miami side came back to defeat FC Dallas on penalty kicks Sunday night. Now they return home Friday to DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. And tickets for Inter Miami vs Charlotte are now on sale.

Plenty of seats available

As of press time, seats are currently going as low as $167 on Ticketmaster. These lowest prices, however, are for resale tickets located in the new pop-up corner bleacher sections recently added by the team.

HERE’S HOW TO AVOID TICKETMASTER

A smattering of official IMCF seats direct from the club remain unsold at the moment. All of these are located on the west midfield sideline, and range from $750 to $1,000 each.

But if you’re like us and you prefer not to buy from Ticketmaster with their fees and dynamic pricing, we recommend Vivid Seats. As a World Soccer Talk reader, you get $20 off your ticket purchase of $200 or more when you use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout.

Don’t miss the match Browse Inter Miami vs Charlotte tickets available. Get discount

Vivid Seats has a 100% buyer guarantee. It promises valid tickets delivered in time for the event or your money back. These are secure transactions backed by full-service customer care. Plus, there is full compensation for events that are canceled and not rescheduled.

With Ticketmaster, many seats are in the $200-$300 range, the high end of the resale market has seats climbing to over $1,000 each. One listing, for two row 5 midfield seats, is set at the downright silly price of $10,000/ticket (plus fees, of course).

The Leagues Cup debut on July 21 was a completely packed house for Miami. So Friday’s game is expected to be a sell-out. DRV PNK’s capacity is 20,512.

Inter Miami have yet to lose a match since Leo’s arrival, which certainly has helped ticket sales. If they can muster three more in a row, they’ll lift the Leagues Cup trophy. That feat would also earn a place in next year’s CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

If you can’t secure tickets to Friday’s Inter Miami vs Charlotte game, you can watch the match on MLS Season Pass.

Photo: Imago