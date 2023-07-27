The dramatic overhaul of Inter Miami CF is continuing, as the club looks set to sign Argentina U-20 and Racing center back Tomás Avilés.

The headline of the summer, of course, was the addition of icon Lionel Messi, soon followed by his former Barça teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Now they’re looking to further strengthen the squad by adding the 18-year-old defender from the Argentine Primera‘s Racing Club. The player originally played in the Chile youth system – right up through the 2023 South American U-20 Championship, but switched to Argentina for the recent FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Avilés adds to Inter Miami Argentine contingent

While the various blockbuster signings Miami has made this summer were older, well known players, the addition of Avilés will give a jolt of youth to the side.

And they’ll need all the help they can get. Recent heroics in Leagues Cup and a place in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals are positives, but Inter Miami currently find themselves dead last in the MLS standings. They’ll need to be firing on all cylinders to make a run at the MLS postseason down the stretch. Adding Alivés gives them some additional depth, and a young player for the future who could outlast the veteran superstars currently garnering all the headlines.

The deal is a $9 million USD transfer, with the player heading from Buenos Aires to south Florida.

Apparently, the deal may also include preseason training for Racing in the US. In addition, a Racing versus Inter Miami friendly could be in the cards:

Whether this will be the last addition in the drastic reshaping of Miami remains to be seen. The summer MLS transfer window closes August 2, so there is still time to squeeze in another deal or two.

Photo: Imago