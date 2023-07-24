Argentina always find a way to watch Lionel Messi, and his move to MLS and Inter Miami brings him back to this side of the Atlantic Ocean. Fortunately for Argentines, watching the top flight of American soccer is fairly straightforward. A record-breaking 10-year deal with Apple TV makes the company the worldwide streaming home of MLS.

The main thing to keep in mind is that this is through MLS Season Pass. This worldwide deal includes most major countries. Crucially, though, this omits some. For example, Uruguay does not have access to MLS Season Pass. The same goes for countries such as Russia, China, Nigeria and Morocco. Fortunately for fans of the World Cup winner in his home country, Messi playing in MLS is available to watch in Argentina.

Sign up to watch MLS and Messi from Argentina

Signing up for MLS Season Pass is straightforward, as it is the same for every country.

Go ahead and activate the link for MLS Season Pass Sign in or create an account. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+. Register with payment information. Watch Major League Soccer.

MLS Season Pass provides access to more than just games including Lionel Messi. It includes every single game in the league and the Leagues Cup. Even though Messi faces a tall task of getting Inter Miami into MLS Cup Playoff contention, MLS Season Pass does include every playoff game.

Each game is also available in multiple languages. There are English-language broadcasts. Crucially for fans in Argentina, every Major League Soccer game is available in Spanish, too. That comes from a talented crew that covers every single game. Plus, fixtures involving Canadian teams are available in French.

You can watch MLS Season Pass on every device, and you do not need an Apple device. If your device has an Apple TV app, you can go through there. If you do not have the Apple TV app, you must go through a web browser. For example, if you have an Android, you must go through the web browser.

Generally, the annual plan is recommended to save money. However, if you are only concerned with watching the remainder of the 2023 campaign, the monthly option makes more sense. In Argentina, the base monthly fee is $14.99. Comparatively, the annual option is $99. However, by the time Argentina fans can watch Messi in MLS, the season will be over halfway complete so you can get MLS Season Pass for $49.99 for the rest of 2023.

