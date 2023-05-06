In 2023, Major League Soccer has broken new ground in sports broadcasting with the introduction of MLS Season Pass. But how much is MLS Season Pass from Apple TV?

A select number of games throughout the season are still shown on FOX’s traditional national TV networks. But the league has largely left the old ways behind, and have gone all-in on streaming. In partnership with Apple TV, MLS Season Pass gives subscribers access to every MLS regular season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match, with no blackouts or restrictions.

The service also includes a whip-around show (MLS 360), and select games from the division 3 MLS NEXT Pro league and youth MLS NEXT competitions. In addition, exclusive video content from each team is available through MLS Season Pass.

A selection of games throughout the season are presented free to existing Apple TV+ subscribers, and select others are completely free on the Apple TV App.

But whether you’re a casual fan or hardcore supporter, MLS Season Pass is the only way to see every game. So, how will it impact your wallet?

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Breaking down the cost of MLS Season Pass

First off, while the service is accessed via Apple TV, it is *not* included as part of an Apple TV+ subscription. That streaming service, with movies and shows such as Ted Lasso, is a separate cost. But you do not have to subscribe to Apple TV+ ($6.99/month) to get access to MLS Season Pass. However, subscribers to both do receive a discount.

Here’s the rundown of the different ways to get access, and the cost for each:

MLS Season Ticket Holders:

Have season tickets to your local MLS team? If so, good news. MLS Season Pass is free for each full-season ticket account. You get one subscription to the service at no additional cost.

Apple TV+ SubscRibers:

If you’ve already been paying to watch Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, or other Apple TV+ programming, you can save a few bucks when you add MLS Season Pass.

A subscription to Season Pass will run you $12.99/month, or you can save more by purchasing the whole season at once for $79.

Currently, you can get a free 3-month subscription to Apple TV+ if you buy an Apple device. The standard price for Apple TV+, after a free 7-day trial, is $6.99/month. In addition, “Apple One” bundles are available that include Apple TV+ along with other services like iCould storage, Apple Music, and more. These plans start at $16.95/month, so if you’re a power Apple user the bundle could be a smart option to save a few more bucks.

MLS Season Pass Only:

If you’re not a season ticket holder or Apple TV+ subscriber, you’ll pay the most. The standalone monthly cost is $14.99/month, or $99 for the entire season.

So there you have it. Still not ready to take the plunge, and have questions about MLS Season Pass? Check out our FAQ or leave a comment below!