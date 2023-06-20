Revenue from TV deals is a huge part of the game when it comes to the top soccer leagues around the world. And Italy’s Serie A is no different. Clubs brought in big cash last season. So, here’s the Serie A TV revenue breakdown for 2022/23.

The rankings aren’t entirely surprising, with the big boys near the top of the earnings list. It’s also not terribly dissimilar to the league table from the 2022/23 season.

Serie A TV Revenue for 2022/23

Club Euros (in millions) USD (in millions) Inter €87.1 $95.1 Napoli €80.3 $87.5 Milan €80 $87.2 Juventus €78.6 $85.7 Lazio €70.7 $77.1 Roma €68.2 $74.3 Fiorentina €55.2 $60.2 Atalanta €55.2 $60.2 Torino €49.1 $53.5 Bologna €43.5 $47.4 Udinese €40.7 $44.4 Sampdoria €39 $42.5 Sassuolo €38.7 $42.2 Lecce €38.6 $42.1 Monza €34.2 $37.3 Hellas Verona €34.1 $37.2 Salernitana €32.6 $35.5 Empoli €32.6 $35.5 Spezia €30.1 $32.8 Cremonese €29.4 $32.1

The highest earners, Inter, brought it about three times what the lowest-earning club did. Inter fell in the Champions League final to Manchester City, but getting over $95 million in TV money isn’t a bad consolation prize in Serie A.

Napoli would capture their first scudetto since 1990 this year, in addition to bringing in the second most TV dollars.

Watch Serie A on Paramount+

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

AC Milan, Juventus, Lazio, Roma and Fiorentina round out the top seven. This nearly identically mirrors the European qualification spots on the league table, if you swap Fiorentina for Atalanta (who finished fifth and brought in the eighth-highest TV revenue).

The top nine clubs all brought in over $60 million USD, but after that things start to drop off. The bottom half of Serie A all ranged between $32-47 million in TV money this past season.

At the very bottom, Empoli, Spezia, and Cremonese brought in the lowest figures. But Empoli won’t be dropping any further, as they avoided relegation. The other two, however, were not so lucky.

Perhaps the hardest-hit club moving forward will be Sampdoria. They’ll certainly see quite the drop in TV money after finishing last and getting relegated. That’s after having the 13th-highest TV revenue in the league this past season.

Take a look to see how much each Premier League club earned in TV revenue.