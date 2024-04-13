Inter Miami may be handed a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup despite not earning an automatic spot through qualification.

Teams typically must win their respective continental competition in order to qualify for the annual tournament. Miami, however, were just recently knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Monterrey. The Mexican side dominated the Americans by an aggregate score of 5-2.

The 2025 Club World Cup is expanding to include 32 teams. Traditionally, the competition had slots for seven total clubs. Nevertheless, FIFA is looking to create more buzz in the tournament, while also generate even more money. As a result, previous winners will be given the chance to play in the upcoming version of the competition.

As far as CONCACAF is concerned, Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, and Club Leon have already grabbed a spot in the tournament. The upcoming 2024 Champions Cup winner will then also earn a place in the Club World Cup as well. Monterrey, Club America, Pachuca, and MLS side Columbus Crew are the four remaining teams in this season’s competition.

FIFA would likely love for Lionel Messi to feature at Club World Cup

Although Miami is obviously not one of these teams, FIFA has confirmed that one team will earn a spot at the Club World Cup despite not winning their continental tournament. This final slot is set to be given to a club from the host country of the competition. The governing body of the sport claims that details regarding which club will be chosen are to come.

The United States were chosen to host the 2025 Club World Cup in the summer of 2023. Although the process of selecting the extra team is not exactly known, perhaps the most logical choice may be to reward the 2024 MLS champions. Nevertheless, Miami could very well be in contention to grab the spot despite not lifting the trophy in December.

Club World Cup organizers would certainly love to have Lionel Messi at the tournament. After all, the Argentine superstar, despite his age, is still undeniably the most popular player in the world. As a result, he would help attract more interest in the tournament. FIFA is clearly doing everything possible to make the Club World Cup more favorable with the fans.

Multiple international soccer tournaments coming to US

The competition has historically been in the winter months. This move has not exactly been popular, as many leagues across the globe are in the middle of their season at the time. Nevertheless, the 2025 version will start on June 15th, 2025 and run for a month.

While host cities have not officially been announced, it was previously revealed that the competition is likely to be held on the east coast. This is mostly because the 2025 Gold Cup is also taking place at the same time in the United States. The CONCACAF competition would then feature along the west coast of the country.

The decision to name the United States as hosts of the 2025 Club World Cup comes as the 2026 World Cup will also be in America. Along with these two tournaments, and the aforementioned Gold Cup, the 2024 Copa América is coming to the States as well.

Photo credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire : IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto