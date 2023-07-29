Last month, Kai Havertz made the move from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates in a deal for about $86.3 million, becoming the first player signed by Arsenal this summer.

The 24-year-old has been acclimatizing to life at the North London club under Mikel Arteta’s wing. Most of the time, he has played with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in a three-man midfield. In fact, the Spanish coach reportedly plans to use them in a new three-man midfield formation, with Havertz playing a somewhat deeper role.

The German player struggled to establish himself as a starter for the Blues despite being deployed in a number of attacking positions. However, he scored a goal and played in a variety of positions in the 5-3 victory against Barcelona with his new side.

After Chelsea and now Arsenal, German player hails unique approach

Havertz seemed to be quite pleased with that strategy, despite the skepticism of some supporters. The midfielder has recently said that he is happier playing for Arsenal despite the fact that the team’s style of play is ‘completely different’ from Chelsea‘s.

“Obviously it is a completely different style of soccer than what we played at Chelsea. I think it’s a style that suits me very well. Of course, it always takes a bit of a while to get used to that again. I am two-and-a-half weeks here. It is going to take some time, but I am giving everything to try to perform on a high level.

“You play when you train well and play well in the games. I think I have to also give everything in every session, in every game. That is how I get into the team. Not only me but every player. Always in a big club like this, there is competition. I am going to give 100% to play,” he told ESPN.

Ex-Chelsea ace hopes to add more goals now

Havertz also thinks the No. 8 spot is ideal because he has more opportunities to make plays with the ball in his hands. He also hopes to make an impact offensively, seeing goalscoring as a key responsibility.

“I really enjoy it, to play that position [as a No. 8]. I am more on the ball, more integrated in the game. I am really enjoying it. I think I have a lot of room to improve in the games, I am still adapting to the game and everything. So far it is working quite well. I think [goals are] important for my position, and also with my height. I want to score goals. It’s part of my game. I always have to arrive there. Hopefully, it works more times in the league now,” he added.

