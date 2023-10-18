Former Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson will not face sexual offense charges related to his 2021 case. Police arrested the now-retired Icelander nearly two years ago on suspicion of child sex offenses. He got out on bail following his arrest. However, he held a travel ban.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police informed RUV that there was not enough information to continue with the charges. RUV is Iceland’s national public-service broadcasting service. The spokesperson claimed that investigators and prosecutors both agreed to drop the charges.

Gylfi Sigurdsson will face ‘no further action’ on charges in case

“The 33-year-old man who was arrested in connection with an investigation opened in June 2021 will face no further action,” Manchester police said in a statement on Friday. “The investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service have been working together and reached the decision that the evidence available at this time does not reach the threshold set out on the Code for Crown Prosecutors.”

“Greater Manchester Police is committed to investigating allegations to secure the best possible outcomes for all involved and will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure individuals are supported throughout investigations and beyond.”

The player has never spoken publicly about the issue. However, his father did ask for the Icelandic government to come to his son’s aid back in October.

Police previously claimed player was a repeat offender

Sigurdsson’s case arrived at the prosecutor’s office in February of this year. A statement by area officials at the time claimed suspicion of repeat sexual offenses by the midfielder. Nevertheless, Sigurdsson is now free after charges dropped.

Following his initial arrest, Everton suspended Sigurdsson indefinitely. Danish beverage company State dropped the player from all of their advertisements after the news broke as well. The former Iceland international never played again for the Premier League club. He officially departed the team in the summer of 2022 after his contract expired.

UPDATE: Sigurdsson made his debut for Danish side Lyngby in September 2023

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images