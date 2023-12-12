A new era for women’s soccer in North America is coming up in February. And now the USWNT, and everyone else, knows the lay of the land with the groups for the W Gold Cup set after the completion of the draw.

2024 W Gold Cup Groups

The twelve competitors – nine already qualified plus the remaining playoff teams – have been slotted into place for the upcoming tournament.

The twelve teams have been placed into three groups of four. Come tournament time, the top two finishers in each group, plus the best two third-place sides, will advance to the knockout rounds.

Group A

United States / Mexico / Argentina / Guyana or Dominican Republic

Hosts and four-time world champions the USWNT are the star attraction of Group A. They’ll be joined by CONCACAF rivals Mexico and Argentina. The last spot will be either Guyana or the Dominican Republic. They’ll contest a play-in game on February 17, shortly before the tournament proper begins.

Anything short of easily winning this group would be a massive disappointment for the USWNT. This is their first official competition after crashing out of the World Cup this past summer. Twila Kilgore will still be in charge on the sidelines for the US. New head coach Emma Hayes won’t take over until after Chelsea’s season wraps up late next Spring.

The battle for the second automatic knockout round spot will surely be between Mexico and Argentina.

Group B

Brazil / Panama / Colombia / Haiti or Puerto Rico

Brazil and Colombia have a decent chance to make this group an all-South American affair if they can finish 1 and 2. Panama did recently play in their first-ever World Cup, but their 0-0-3 record and -8 goal difference was not a great showing.

Group C

Canada / Costa Rica / Paraguay / El Salvador or Guatemala

Canada has to be the favorite to win Group C, as they are historically, and currently, the strongest side in the bunch. Like the USA, they’ll be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 World Cup performance which will provide some extra motivation for sure.

This could be one of the groups where the third-place finisher squeaks into the knockout round.

The 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup kicks off on Tuesday, February 20th in Los Angeles. But the preliminary playoff games all take place on February 17th to lock in the final teams.

The quarterfinals will take place on March 2-3, with the semifinals on March 6. The final, in San Diego, will be on March 10. The entire tournament will take place in Los Angeles (Group A, quarterfinals), San Diego (Group B, semifinals and final), and Houston (Group C).

