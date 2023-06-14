Former United States men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has become a shock candidate to become the new manager of Club América. The Liga MX side is currently without a head coach after Fernando Ortiz departed in May. The Argentine signed with rivals Monterrey eight days after leaving the club.

Berhalter has been without a job since his contract expired with the USMNT in December. The American led the team to the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup, but personal issues led to his departure. Nevertheless, U.S. Soccer has declared that Berhalter is still in the running to return to the USMNT as manager.

Club América and Berhalter have discussed move

Club América’s interest in Berhalter may, however, block his comeback with the national team. U.S. Soccer is taking their time to pick the next USMNT manager and a final decision is not expected until later this summer. TUDN reporter Gibran Araige is claiming that the Mexican club has even already approached Berhalter. The final decision is now supposedly up to the American.

Club América needs to hire a coach soon. The 2023 Apertura begins in just a few weeks. The Mexican giant is currently the only club in the league without a head coach. Berhalter is supposedly not the only candidate for the position, but an ultimate decision is expected soon.

Sparta Rotterdam also plotting reunion with coach

Along with Club América, Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam has reported interest in Gregg Berhalter. The former defender previously played for the club between 1996 and 1998. Sparta, the oldest club in the Netherlands, finished sixth in the Eredivisie last season.

The coaching position at Sparta only just became vacant on Monday. Former manager Maurice Steijn left the club to join powerhouse Ajax. The club made the move official on Wednesday. Steijn departed after saving the club from possible relegation after the 2021/22 season.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Colorsport