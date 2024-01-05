NJ/NY Gotham FC has officially announced two significant signings ahead of the 2024 season. The reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions have signed Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett to long-term deals. Both players agreed and signed three-year contracts. The duo previously played for OL Reign but departed recently as free agents.

Despite barely qualifying for the playoffs in 2023, Gotham FC advanced through to the title game. Interestingly enough, the club faced, and eventually beat, OL Reign in the championship match on November 11th. Lavelle scored her previous club’s lone goal in the game before Gotham FC grabbed the winner. It was the team’s second-ever top-flight title in their history.

Lavelle is one of the top NWSL midfielders

Gotham manager Juan Carlos Amorós spoke highly of Lavelle in an official statement on Thursday. “Rose is an amazing talent and we are very excited to have her as a part of the club,” proclaimed Amorós. “She is a very exciting player to watch because of her creative and technical abilities. Rose brings so much to every team she is on, and I am very excited to work with her this season.”

After a standout 2022 season, Lavelle recovered from injury to make seven total appearances for OL Reign in 2023. She managed to score a goal and add two assists in these fixtures.

Along with her club success, the midfielder has also been a mainstay in the United States women’s national team as well. Lavelle has collected 92 caps for the senior team since first making her debut in 2017. With the Ohio native in the squad, the USWNT triumphed in the 2019 Women’s World Cup and the 2018 and 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

Sonnett will bring experience to new club

Amorós also expressed his enthusiasm to soon be working with Sonnett as well. The reigning NWSL Coach of the Year applauded the star’s versatility and leadership skills. “I am very excited to work with Emily Sonnett next season, as we continue to build off our success from last season,” stated Amorós.

“She is a very strong player, who plays the game with great passion. We are very excited to have a player and leader like her at the club.”

Sonnett initially began her professional career with NWSL side Portland Thorns back in 2016. Much like Lavelle, the midfielder was also previously picked at the top spot during the NWSL College Draft. Sonnett was the first overall selection in the 2016 draft, while Lavelle was then picked at the top spot a year later.

Sonnett only spent one season with OL Reign, but she made a serious impact on the club. The midfielder started 19 total games in the 2023 season, including the final fixture against her new team. Sonnette even played every single minute of her former club’s playoff matches on the season.

The duo will now get plenty of time to get acclimated to their new team ahead of the upcoming season. Gotham FC, like every other NWSL club, will not begin their 2024 campaign until mid-March.

