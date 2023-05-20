NBCUniversal is offering Peacock Premium for $30 off the regular price. Normally $49.99/yr, you can get Peacock Premium for $20 per year courtesy of a special price to celebrate National Streaming Day.

If you’re a soccer fan, Peacock Premium for $20/year is a huge deal. You get approximately 180 Premier League games every season. Peacock also includes Goal Rush, the popular Premier League whip-around show. And Peacock offers access to the Premier League TV channel, available 24/7.

On top of that, Peacock Premium also offers:

• All of the Women’s World Cup games (in Spanish)

• Select USMNT and USWNT games (in Spanish)

• Thousands of hit TV shows and movies

How to get Peacock for $20 per year

Follow these steps:

Activate the deal Click ‘Pick a plan’ Toggle to ‘Annual plan,’ then choose Peacock Premium Click on the ‘Have a promo code’ button Enter promo code: N2TEWDZZ Enter your payment and contact details

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

As you can see from the Peacock soccer schedule, the streaming service offers plenty of games and shows.

Peacock is widely available across Amazon Fire, as well as Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Roku; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs; as well as Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Photo: IMAGO / YAY Images