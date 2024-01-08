One of the most legendary players in the history of soccer in Germany, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away on Monday. The star’s family confirmed his passing to German news agency DPA.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family,” the family said.

Beckenbauer had been out of the public spotlight for years after a scandal regarding Germany’s hosting of the 2006 World Cup. The FIFA Ethics Committee banned Beckenbauer for 90 days for failing to cooperate in awarding the hosting duties of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. However, his time on the pitch demonstrated the legendary status of Beckenbauer with Germany and Bayern Munich.

Franz Beckenbauer had masterful career with Bayern and Germany

Beckenbauer won the World Cup in 1974, while also finishing as the runner-up and third-place finisher with Germany before that. With Bayern Munich, Beckenbauer won everything possible. The highlight of that was three straight European Cups. Beckenbauer was the captain of Bayern Munich during that dominant spell. Likewise, he captained Germany during its success in 1974.

Beckenbauer was the second German to win the Ballon d’Or, an award which he won twice. He remains the only German to win multiple Ballon d’Or awards. After his fruitful playing career with Bayern Munich, Beckenbauer made the switch to the New York Cosmos. There, he succeeded Pele on the New York Cosmos. The German spent a total of six seasons over two stints with the Cosmos. He won the North American Soccer League three times with New York.

Beckenbauer’s legacy is far greater than just his illustrious playing days. After retirement from playing in 1983, Beckenbauer took over as the head coach of West Germany in 1984, where he succeeded Jupp Derwall. Immediately, Germany was a strong team. It finished as the runner-up at the World Cup in 1986, where West Germany lost to Diego Maradona and Argentina in Mexico City. In 1988, West Germany reached the semifinals of the European Championship in 1988. Then, in 1990, West Germany won its third World Cup after finishing runner-up in each of the two previous tournaments. Beckenbauer coached West Germany to victory over Argentina.

Backroom staff with Bayern and Germany

After his managerial days, Beckenbauer became the President of Bayern Munich. From that time until 2009, he helped Bayern Munich become one of the most dominant teams in Europe. However, the side failed to win the Champions League during his time as the President.

At the same time, Beckenbauer was an official to help the German national team. He played a role in getting Germany to host the 2006 World Cup. That was the first time Germany hosted the World Cup since winning the competition in 1974 when Beckenbauer was the captain. He attended 46 of 64 games in Germany as he traversed the country via helicopter.

Unfortunately, controversy tarnished an otherwise flawless career as a player and manager. Despite any issues, he remains one of the best German soccer players and managers of all time.

PHOTOS: IMAGO