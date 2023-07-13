Many people will say Lionel Messi reached the pinnacle of his career by winning the 2022 World Cup. It should come as no surprise that his talents have helped him amass a sizeable fortune.

While he was still playing for Barcelona, he amassed most of his wealth; but, after moving to PSG, his personal fortune has expanded significantly.

Messi has once again closed a deal that will make him an enormous amount of money. However, but he is not yet the highest-paid player in the world despite the fact that he just moved to Inter Miami. Having moved from the Premier League to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list. He earns an annual salary of $136 million.

But, it’s still reasonable to assume that the Argentine is comfortable financially. The 36-year-old will not only earn the most money of any player in MLS history, but he is also in the process of negotiating an equity option with Inter Miami.

In addition, he will have the opportunity to benefit from the league’s broadcast and clothing contracts.

Why are MLS owners upset about Lionel Messi’s arrival?

According to Sportico‘s report, MLS owners are concerned about the specifics of the deal. It has been stated that the club owners have been kept in the dark about the intricacies of Messi’s deal.

Some people have voiced their dissatisfaction with the lack of openness from the league, especially in reference to how the special pay can affect the competition.

“It’s fun to think about all the ways this could transform the league. But how do I know if I like the deal when I don’t know what’s in the deal?” one unnamed owner is quoted as saying.

The crux of the misunderstanding derives from the potential role that Messi may play in the league’s new media relationship with Apple.

The headline value of the 10-year arrangement is $2.5 billion. However, this is just a guaranteed minimum amount. Major League Soccer earns an average of $250 million each year, and Apple and the MLS have agreed to split any extra upside from the sale of the Season Pass package.

“As long as I don’t go backwards, I’m not concerned in any way if he’s sharing in upside that he’s driving. Because it likely wouldn’t be there without him,” another club owner said.

The superstar is on the cusp of signing a contract with Inter Miami that would continue for around two and a half years. It’s value is $150 million in salary and stock options. As per those who are aware of the proposal, Inter Miami will foot the entire bill.

However, even that figure conceals a certain amount of detail. The next question that is posed by the study is whether equity refers to a majority stake or a minority stake, as well as what the value of this is.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire