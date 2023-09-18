Burnley and Nottingham Forest played to a 1-1 draw on Monday in a game that had late fireworks. Burnley defeated Forest at the City Ground in the second round of this season’s Carabao Cup. However, in its last 17 Premier League home games, Forest has only lost twice. Despite facing a halftime deficit, a sensational goal from debutante Callum Hudson-Odoi ensured both teams left with a point.

Matt Turner had to make a diving save less than five minutes into the contest on a shot from Lyle Foster. Yet, most of the better chances of the first half fell to Nottingham Forest. To the left of Foster, Luca Koleosho, who can represent the United States, was blazing Nottingham Forest. Hudson-Odoi mustered chances along with Taiwo Awoniyi. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford was equal to all of the efforts though.

Burnley rewarded its goalkeeper with a lead not long before the halftime interval. The Clarets’ best player of the first half was Luca Koleosho. The winger, who can represent the United States at international level, caused Forest right-back Gonzalo Montiel headaches all game. Yet, in the 41st minute, Koleosho beat Montiel with a swift run down the left side before sliding a ball in. After a few deflections, the ball set up for a volley by Zeki Amdouni. Turner, rooted to the spot, did not see the ball until it was too late. Burnley had a lead for the second time this season.

However, like that previous game against Spurs, Burnley could not maintain its advantage.

Forest scores a stunner to get draw against Burnley

Instead, it was down to Callum Hudson-Odoi to score one of the early goals of the season to level the game. Making his debut with Nottingham Forest, Hudson-Odoi received a pass from Awoniyi, who took a cross down brilliantly. The 22-year-old Englishman opened his body and fired a shot across Trafford’s goal. The ball slammed off the inside of the post and went in.

With parity restored, the game was fairly even. That was until Burnley thought it regained a lead in the second half. A ball over the top to second-half substitute Sander Berge set up a Burnley goal from Lyle Foster. However, VAR deemed Berge used his arm to bump the ball forward in the buildup. Therefore, the goal did not stand.

VAR continued to haunt Lyle into stoppage time. Out of frustration, Lyle elbowed a Forest defender in his midsection away from the play following a corner kick. Although initially unnoticed by the referee, VAR stopped the game so the play could receive a further look. The replays were clear, and Lyle picked up a red card just 15 minutes after VAR took away his goal.

Although not a win, Burnley has its first point in the 2023/24 Premier League season. It remains in the relegation zone in this young campaign. Nottingham Forest now has seven points through five games. That is good enough for a spot in the top half of the table. Forest’s next game will be a much stiffer test on the road as Steve Cooper and company travel to Manchester City. Burnley is back at home next weekend as Vincent Kompany welcomes a struggling Manchester United side.

