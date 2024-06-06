AC Milan’s search for a new head coach has taken an unexpected turn. While it seemed certain that Paulo Fonseca would be the next manager, a late development has put Massimiliano Allegri in the frame. This sudden twist has left fans and pundits speculating about the future direction of the Rossoneri.

Paulo Fonseca, who recently bid farewell to Lille after two successful years, was widely expected to take over the reins at AC Milan. Lille confirmed his departure, and Fonseca himself reflected positively on his tenure with Les Dogues. His move to San Siro seemed imminent, with an announcement expected next week.

Fonseca, known for his tactical acumen and attacking style, seemed the perfect candidate to lead Milan into a new era. He implemented a dynamic and cohesive playing style in Ligue 1. That’s what won him many admirers and seemed to align well with the Rossoneri’s vision for the future.

Last minute surprise

However, a new report has emerged, claiming that AC Milan has made a last-minute approach to Massimiliano Allegri. Allegri, who recently parted ways with Juventus, is now being considered for the head coach position at Milan. This move has added a layer of complexity to the club’s coaching decision.

It’s safe to say that the 56-year-old departure from Juventus was dramatic. The club sacked the Italian tactician less than 48 hours after he led them to their 15th Coppa Italia title. His exit was marked by controversy, including a touchline altercation and subsequent legal considerations. However, the two sides have since mutually agreed to terminate his contract, allowing him to seek new opportunities.

“Juventus Football Club and Massimiliano Allegri announce that they have mutually agreed upon the termination of the sporting contract at the end of the current season. The club would like to wish Massimiliano Allegri the best in his professional future, while also thanking him for the sporting results achieved over his years at the helm of the team”, Juve’s statement read.

Tough choice for Milan between Fonseca and Allegri

Rai Sport reports that Milan has contacted Allegri to explore his possible appointment. Despite the assumption that Fonseca would take over following Stefano Pioli’s exit, Allegri’s availability has prompted Milan to reconsider their options.

Allegri has a proven track record, particularly his success with Juventus. In Turin, he won multiple Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals, making him a compelling candidate. He is reportedly awaiting a significant offer and is open to returning to management. What’s more, an Italian journalist recently confirmed that there had been discussions between the two parties. This only highlights the delicate situation Milan find themselves in.

Should AC Milan decide to appoint Allegri, it would signal a shift towards a more experienced and pragmatic managerial approach. Allegri’s ability to manage top-tier teams and handle high-pressure situations could be invaluable for Mila; especially as they aim to reestablish themselves as a dominant force in the Italian and European scene.

However, this decision would also mean moving away from the anticipated appointment of Fonseca, who represents a different, more progressive footballing philosophy. The choice between Allegri and Fonseca is not just about selecting a coach but also about defining the strategic direction of the club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO