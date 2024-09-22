Gianluca Busio, the young American midfielder, made his 100th appearance for Venezia on Saturday; marking the occasion with a decisive contribution that lifted his team to their first win of the Serie A season. In a match against Genoa, Busio scored his first goal of the season; leading the Orange-Black-Greens to a much-needed 2-0 victory at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo.

The game was noteworthy for two reasons. First, it was Venezia’s first victory back in Serie A, and second, it demonstrated Busio’s increasing impact on the squad. Having been with the club since 2021, his role in the club’s promotion from Serie B last season was critical. Thus, his performance on Saturday served as a reminder of his value.

The breakthrough moment for the home side came in the 63rd minute, courtesy of Busio. The goal itself was a combination of skill and a bit of luck. An unexpected strike transformed what seemed like a cross from Busio; the ball curled into the bottom-right corner of the net, leaving Genoa’s goalkeeper, Pierluigi Gollini, helpless. The goal broke the deadlock and gave Venezia the momentum they needed to secure all three points.

Reflecting on the goal, the 22-year-old acknowledged that it might not have been his most intentional strike but was happy to have made such an impact. “It was meant to be a cross, but sometimes you need a bit of luck in this game. I’m just glad it helped the team get the win”, he said after the match.

Securing first three points in season

While Busio’s goal provided the lead, Venezia ensured their victory with a second goal in the 85th minute. Joel Pohjanpalo, who had earlier missed a penalty, redeemed himself by volleying home a pass from John Yeboah to seal the 2-0 win. This late goal secured Venezia’s first win of the season; it also brought much-needed relief to the team after a difficult start to their Serie A campaign.

Before Saturday’s match, they had endured a challenging run, with just one point from their first four games and an early exit from the Coppa Italia. The win over Genoa not only ended their winless streak but also boosted the team’s confidence as they look to navigate the rigors of top-flight action.

Busio has huge impact for Venezia

Throughout his time at Venezia, Busio has consistently grown and adapted. Since joining the club from Sporting Kansas City in 2021, the 22-year-old has become an integral part of the team. Last season, he was instrumental in Venezia’s promotion push, contributing seven goals in Serie B. His performance in Serie A this season, though hampered by an early injury, has shown that he is ready to take on the challenges of Italy’s top division.

Despite the rotation of coaches during his time at Venezia, Busio has managed to adapt and thrive under each one. Currently playing under Eusebio Di Francesco, Busio has maintained his form and continues to develop his game. Speaking about his experience, Busio noted, “Paolo Zanetti worked with me when I was a teenager, and he knew when to push me and when to go easy. With Paolo Vanoli, I had the freedom to experiment, to roam and create. Each coach has helped me in different ways.”

Busio’s commitment to Venezia was further solidified when he recently extended his contract until June 2026. The decision to stay with the club reflects his belief in Venezia’s project and his desire to be part of its future. “My contract was going to expire in 2025, but I never felt there was a risk I could let it run down. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but at Venezia. Many people believe in Venezia as a club, as a football project, and the progress we’ve made over the last three years is obvious,” Busio explained.

