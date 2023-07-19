FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that players will not directly receive Women’s World Cup payments. Instead, each team’s federation will receive payments from the governing body and then issue money to the players. The announcement by Infantino comes on the eve of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

“We have issued recommendations but we are an association of associations,” stated Infantino. “So whatever payments we do will be through the associations, and then the associations will make the relevant payments to their own players.”

FIFA previously announced in June that every participating player at the 2023 Women’s World Cup will receive at least $30,000. While this figure is still a fraction of what the men make at their tournament, it is a significant increase compared to 2019.

FIFA claims direct payments for Women’s World Cup not feasible

Infantino claimed on Wednesday that the possibility of FIFA making these payments directly to the players is out of the question. Alternatively, FIFA will continue to send prize money directly to each federation. However, the organization’s exec did say that they are in contact with these associations to help distribute money to players.

“We are in touch with all the associations, and there are all different situations in different parts of the world – taxation, residence, and so on – which require special agreements that are agreements for some associations with the players from before, of course,” claimed Infantino.

“So, I think we have been taking some groundbreaking decisions and it’s far from the end of the story.”

Federations accused of not paying players before

Nevertheless, ESPN has reported that players have fought with federations over financial packages before. This includes South African players previously claiming that their federation withheld Women’s World Cup payments. Women’s players from Jamaica and Nigeria have also experienced similar situations.

The upcoming Women’s World Cup will start on Thursday, July 20. Some matches air at unusual times here Stateside, as the competition is taking place across the other side of the world. For instance, the opening game between Australia and Norway begins at 3 a.m. ET. The USWNT start their tournament against Vietnam on Friday, July 21st at 9 p.m.

