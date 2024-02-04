In the back-and-forth battle between which city’s stadium would host the World Cup Final, FIFA has awarded the privilege to the state of New Jersey. The 2026 World Cup Final will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

MetLife Stadium faced a very competitive bid from AT&T Stadium, located in Arlington, Texas. In the end, the location of the stadium on the East Coast of the United States was the deciding factor for more favorable scheduling times for the rest of the planet.

The World Cup Final will be played there on July 19, 2026.

2026 World Cup Final the crowning achievement of the biggest World Cup ever

Before a ball has even been kicked, the 2026 World Cup promises to be the biggest World Cup ever. Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the 2026 World Cup features a record 48 teams. Previously, the World Cup features 32 nations.

In the run-up to today’s announcement, the location of the 2026 final has been a constant fight between rival cities. SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles had been seen as a possibility but reported disputes between the owners of the stadium and FIFA impacted the final decision. Meanwhile, there were reports last month from the British press that AT&T Stadium had won the right to host the final.

With AT&T Stadium being far from perfect with a lack of a transportation system a big factor, the decision went to New Jersey to win the right to host the 2026 final. Its nearby location to New York City, the media capital of the United States certainly helped.

Photos: Imago