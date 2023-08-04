FIFA, the world’s governing body for soccer, has officially finalized the lease and opened a brand-new office in Miami, Florida.

The 60,000 square-foot office space is located in the leafy Miami suburb of Coral Gables. Located less than two miles from Biltmore Hotel, FIFA’s office inside 396 Alhambra Circle is shared with other building tenants including HBO. It’s just six blocks from Miracle Mile, an upscale area of shops, dining and entertainment.

FIFA is already moving quickly ahead by posting employment listings for employees that’ll work in the new office. Positions include an accountant, payroll manager and a World Cup 2026 safety/security officer.

FIFA opens a Miami office, but why?

World Soccer Talk reached out to FIFA for comment about the soccer body opening an office in the Miami area, and what the office’s purpose is.

“As part of ongoing preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be the largest and most exciting sporting event in the world, FIFA has opened an office in Miami,” according to a FIFA spokesperson.

Miami is quickly become one of the greatest hotspots for soccer in the United States. Home to Lionel Messi and David Beckham, Miami is also one of the host cities of FIFA World Cup 2026. AFA, the national football association for Argentina, is building an official training facility in the city. That’ll double as AFA’s U.S. headquarters to help grow the AFA brand throughout the United States.

Plus, it’s the vacation destination for many of the world’s greatest soccer players. Just this summer, the city has hosted Neymar, Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappé.

We reached out to the Miami World Cup 2026 planning committee, but they declined to comment.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, there’s an incredible amount of work to do. That includes The White House establishing a new task force to help ease concerns of foreign soccer fans entering the United States. Millions of people are expected to flock Stateside for the future tournament. While the competition is still three years away, government officials are taking a proactive approach to the issue.

Photo: IMAGO / Pond5 Images