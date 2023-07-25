The White House will establish a new task force to help ease concerns of foreign soccer fans entering the United States at the 2026 World Cup. Millions of people are expected to flock Stateside for the future tournament. While the competition is still three years away, government officials are taking a proactive approach to the issue.
Mail Sport is reporting that the U.S. government is acting quickly to ease concerns about potential red tape. These millions of incoming soccer fans will need a correct visa to enter the country and watch the 2026 World Cup. Officials hope that the quick start to the program will help the complex situation.
Challenge to obtain a visa for 2026 World Cup
The United States a spot as a co-host of the 2026 World Cup. Neighbors Canada and Mexico will host select matches of the tournament as well. In all, 16 different cities across North America will arrange games throughout the competition. Eleven of these venues are in the U.S. White House officials will work together alongside Canada and Mexico for the operation.
Obtaining a visa is already a fairly lengthy process thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there will most likely be a massive influx of travelers needing the paperwork ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Potential problems regarding citizens of select restricted nations and those with criminal records will also create time-consuming issues.
FIFA claims focus on current Women’s World Cup
The White House has so far declined to comment on the reported task force. FIFA, however, released a statement on the news. The organizing body of the sport acknowledged that they are on the situation, but reiterated that their focus is currently on the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
“FIFA are working with the authorities on all operational aspects related to the 2026 World Cup and more details will follow in due course. The full focus now is on the women’s World Cup,” the organization stated.
PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus
