If the Great Britain women’s soccer team makes it to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sarina Wiegman will lead the squad. Wiegman is the head coach of the England Women’s National Team. She is among the most-wanted coaches in the world. For example, the Netherlands men’s squad included her in its list of potential coaches.

Wiegman won the award for the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year. That came on the back of guiding England to the 2023 Women’s World Cup Final. Additionally, she led England to victory at the European Championships last year.

Now, she will coach Great Britain at the 2024 Olympics if its women’s soccer team qualifies, says the Evening Standard.

Sarina Wiegman takes on Olympic job

“The Olympics Games is such a special sporting event and, for women’s football, one of the biggest stages to play. That is the goal, but we know it cannot happen if we don’t do our job in the Nations League.

“Until that is complete, it would not be right to talk any more about Team GB including speculation about players and any early preparations,” Sarina Wiegman said earlier, via BBC.

Great Britain must still qualify for soccer in Olympics

The Nations League bracket has placed England in a group containing the Netherlands, Belgium, and Scotland. The group winners then play in the four-team Nations League Finals. The two finalists would represent Europe at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. However, if France wins, the third-place team will also advance to the Olympics. France already has a spot in the competition because it is the host.

By extension, Great Britain would qualify for the Olympics with England’s success. If Great Britain qualifies, any player from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can play.

The first-ever UEFA Women’s Nations League starts Sep. 22, 2023. The competition runs from September through February. Therefore, it finishes before the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Many of the teams competing in this first tournament will be watched closely after their excellent performances at the Women’s World Cup 2023. This includes the eventual champions Spain, the runners-up England, and the shockingly eliminated Germans.

Two spots in the next Paris 2024 Olympics will be decided through this competition.

Photo: Imago