If the 777 Partners buyout doesn’t go through, Everton could be in a precarious position during the January transfer window.

The Miami company recently stated that it has agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s ownership in the team.

The Toffees have been depending on Moshiri to fund their growing monthly deficits, but he has shown little willingness to inject further money into the team’s struggling finances.

For this reason, Moshiri, who has sold his 94 percent ownership in the club, is hoping to get approval for the takeover from the Premier League, the FA, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

However, according to The Mirror, skepticism remains over 777 Partners‘ ability to pass the test. They have previously been criticized for their management of other teams in their portfolio, such as Standard Liege and Hertha Berlin.

Everton could be forced to sell some of their stars

That has put more pressure on the club to seek a large financial package to ensure their future survival in the Premier League, where they are engaged in a relegation battle.

Everton are in danger in the new year if the potential American investors don’t step up with a buyout and substantial new funding.

The Mirror speculates that if the takeover is denied, key players like Jordan Pickford, Amadou Onana, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be up for grabs during the January transfer window.

This is the stuff of nightmares for manager Sean Dyche, whose resources for bolstering his underperforming team are already constrained.

Club set to learn FFP fine

As part of the investigation into a possible violation of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations, Everton will also face an independent panel next month. For the sixth consecutive year, the club incurred losses, totaling a $526 million deficit.

Since Moshiri can no longer effectively steer the club, there is, without a doubt, an urgent need for reform in the boardroom.

However, 777 Partners’ financial stability is under question, and there is no assurance that they will be approved to proceed with their takeover attempt.

