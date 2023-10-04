Al Duhail in Qatar is sacking manager Hernan Crespo and replacing him with Christophe Galtier. The news breaks only days before the side’s AFC Champions League showdown with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on Oct. 24.

Just six months after the former Argentinian star left Sao Paulo, The Qatari club named him to this position. The 48-year-old has a deal with the Red Knights that keeps him there until the end of June 2024.

Last season saw him lead Al Duhail to the national championship, his fifth such trophy in his coaching career. He went on to earn the league’s triple crown in his first year, after lifting the Qatar Cup and Qatari Stars Cup as well.

But Al Duhail has been struggling as of late, winning just two of their last seven games in all competitions in September. Even bringing in former Premier League star Philippe Coutinho did not help much since he was soon injured.

Crespo out of Qatar club, Christophe Galtier in

This has sparked speculation that the Doha-based team’s management would undergo a shakeup. The French sports publication L’Equipe reports that former Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier will succeed Crespo as head coach of the Qatari side.

Since leaving the Parisians at the conclusion of last season, Galtier has remained unemployed. While in charge for only one season, he led the Messi-Mbappe-Neymar trio to a Ligue 1 championship before being replaced by Luis Enrique.

Racism charges against Galtier, which originated during his stint as manager at Nice, tarnished the conclusion of his time in the French city. The 57-year-old will stand trial for ‘discrimination and psychological harassment’ on Dec. 15.

Confirmations arrive

Additionally, Fabrizio Romano backed up the story. The Italian reporter has confirmed the impending appointment of Lionel Messi’s former manager as Al Duhail’s next boss. With Crespo’s departure and ongoing negotiations with the Qatari club, he continued, “talks are at final stages.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire