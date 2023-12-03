The rumors around Steve Bruce’s potential return to the role of international manager have been fueled further by his recent comments.

With an eye on a managerial comeback, Steve Bruce has indirectly applied for the open position in the Republic of Ireland.

Following Stephen Kenny’s departure earlier this month, the former Sunderland and West Brom coach has been a mainstay among the desired prospects.

Following a dismal Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, the Football Association of Ireland quickly announced that Stephen Kenny’s term will not be renewed. Out of eight matches, his team won just two.

They have reportedly already begun looking for a new manager. Once an appointment is finalized before the 2024 March and June friendlies, the coaching staff will be reviewed.

What does Steve Bruce say about his managerial hiatus?

Since his departure from West Bromwich Albion in October 2022, Steve Bruce has not been employed by any team.

Despite this, he has spoken clean about his want to return to work after the longest hiatus from soccer in his almost fifty years of participation in the sport.

“This is the longest I’ve been out of the game. It was unbroken for something like 46 years, and unfortunately, I’ve had a year out, now.

I’ve been busy building a house over the last couple of years, so I’ve got myself involved with that. But, look, it’s time that I go back to work again.

“I’m itching to go back in, not necessarily as a manager. I wouldn’t mind helping a young manager, helping a club in any way; I’d like to think that after 46 years if someone asked me a question about football, I’d be able to answer it”, he told Ladbrokes Fanzone.

Discussions over the candidates for the Ireland job

What does Steve Bruce think about Ireland’s vacant position?

As a result, the 62-year-old has acknowledged that the Boys in Green position is appealing to him. The former Newcastle coach thinks he would be a suitable replacement for Stephen Kenny as Ireland manager in a position he may excel in.

“I’m led to believe I’m there or thereabout in the betting for the Ireland job. It’s a job that would interest me, that’s for sure. You know, as I’ve said, I’ve had a bit of time out and I’m itching to get back into the game, and something like that would suit me.

“Let’s see if the phone rings… it’s one of those; are they going to make an approach? At this moment in time, I really don’t know. But I’ve seen the betting sites and read the rumors, like everybody else. At the moment I can’t really comment on it because there’s been no connection.

“I know a couple of the lads in that team well – most recently, of course, I’ve worked with Dara [O’Shea] and [Jayson] Molumby. Dara, in particular, is probably having a difficult time with Burnley at the moment, but what a compliment it was for him to have been signed by Vincent Kompany.

“Dara had great leadership skills and he plays with a wonderful attitude. He never knows when he’s beaten, he’s a fierce competitor… as tough as they come, in fact”, he added.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images