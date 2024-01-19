Through it all, Arturo Vidal has had an incredible career since turning professional with Chilean outfit Colo Colo.

The fact that he changed teams many times throughout his career demonstrates not just his versatility but also his ability to flourish in new settings. Both were equally important in developing his personality in the world of soccer.

Vidal signed a contract with Athletico Paranaense in July that would keep him with the club until December 2023. Still, he would only manage to play in four games.

After suffering a serious knee injury in September, the veteran missed three to four months of action. It was the last straw for his brief adventure at the Arena da Baixada.

This 36-year-old is prepared to start a new chapter in his life after ringing in the new year without a club.

Arturo Vidal set to return to former side Colo Colo

Almost 17 years have passed since Arturo Vidal’s last appearance at Colo Colo, but he is on the verge of a shocking return. Cesar Luis Merlo has reported that the veteran will be signing a two-year deal.

He chose to return to the club he loved more than accepting a ‘millionaire offer’ from America de Cali. Coach Jorge Almiron anticipates that the midfielder will be ready to join as soon as next week. The player himself finally addressed days of speculations by revealing his next move on Twitch.

“As long as I don’t sign, there is nothing concrete. We are in negotiations, everyone knows it. I’m happy, but we’re moving forward. We are making good progress, we still don’t know. As long as you don’t sign, it’s not clear. So many things have been seen… really, at this date, at this age, I don’t trust anyone.”

Vidal also insisted that, if he seals his return to Macul, it is not at the twilight of his career: “I’m not here to retire, if I wanted that I would come at 40. Now is the time to fight things and put Colo Colo where he deserves. I hope it happens. They are going to challenge me… it is done at 70 percent. The signature is missing, which is the most important thing, and other details.”

Vidal already planned his career’s finale

On the other hand, the Chile international referred to Jorge Almiron, his likely new coach: “I have seen his career, not every coach reaches a Libertadores final. Colo-Colo will do well with a coach like that, I really liked the game the other day, physically, it is difficult to play like that at the beginning of the preseason and they did it.”

In addition, he America de Cali, who did everything possible to sign him: “I was very close, I thanked the president, they played their best, but it didn’t happen. I was very excited, but Colo-Colo is my heart. My dream is Colo-Colo if it happens.”

Notably, the athlete stated his desire to conclude his career in South America in a conversation with TNT Sports in 2021.

“When I return, I have the dream of playing for Flamengo or Colo Colo. I follow Boca Juniors a lot, I like how they play, the fans are very passionate, as Gary Medel told me.

”I also think of America, in Mexico. In fact, I came up against them during a match with the Chilean U-20 national team. It was incredible. I hope to have the opportunity to play for one of these teams.”

