Our Athletico Paranaense TV schedule has you covered if you’re looking to follow the Curitiba side.

Paranaense are considered a second-tier side amongst the top Brazilian clubs, lingering just outside the “Big 12” teams. But they’ve still accomplished some notable feats.

Where can I watch the Athletico Paranaense match?

Athletico Paranaense on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1924

Stadium: Arena da Baixada

Manager: Wesley Carvalho (interim)

Brazilian top-flight titles: 1 (2001)

Copa Libertadores: Runners-Up (2005, 2022)

Copa Sudamericana: Winners (2018, 2021)

Athletico Paranaense TV schedule and streaming links

Paranaense games in the US are easy to find, and in multiple places. In English, every Brasileirão game is live on Paramount+. Fanatiz and ViX also have each game, but in Spanish. Fanatiz is the spot if you want commentary in Portuguese.

Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana can be found on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS en Español handles the Spanish commentary, and non-televised games (and/or Portuguese audio) stream on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN SPORTS is available on certain cable and satellite plans (check your provider for availability). You can also find beIN channels on Fanatiz, Fubo and Sling.

Watch Athletico Paranaense on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Athletico Paranaense History

Previously known as Atlético Paranaense, the club is the result of a merger between International Football Club and the América Futebol Clube in 1924.

Nicknamed “Furacão” (“Hurricane” in English), Atheltico Paranaense hails from Curitiba. They are considered the most popular of the three main teams in the capital city of the state of Paraná.

In recent decades, Paranaense has become a semi-regular fixture in Copa Libertadores. 2005 and 2022 saw them come close to winning it all, falling in the finals to Brazilian rivals São Paulo and Flamengo, respectively.

In the second-tier continental competition, Copa Sudamericana, Athletico have been able to take the final step. They were champions in 2018 and 2021.

On the state league circuit, the Campeonato Paranaense, the club have the second most titles, behind local rivals Coritiba.

In 2018, the club undertook a rebranding which saw them adopt their current crest and revert to their original “Club Athletico Paranaense” name. They also moved to highlighting diagonal red and black stripes in their badge and kits, to help differentiate the club from other Brazilian red and black teams such as Flamengo.

Photo: Imago