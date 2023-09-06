Demarai Gray looks set to finally get a move away from Everton. According to The Athletic, the Merseyside club has agreed to sell Gray to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq. Gray has reportedly already completed a medical with his new club and will join his new teammates following the international break. The Saudi side is paying Everton $10 million for the Jamaica international.

Player, coach have exchanged jabs in recent days

The transfer puts an end to an awkward standoff between coach and player. Everton manager Sean Dyche previously proclaimed that Gray was not fit enough to play. “It was a bit of everything – his fitness, his fitness to play in the side, the situation around him and all of the noise,” Dyche stated when asked about why Gray did not feature during their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last weekend.

Gray then countered his coach’s statements by claiming that he was not getting respect from the Everton boss. “Everton fans have always been great with me but it’s so difficult to play for someone who don’t show you respect as a person,” Gray recently posted on Instagram.

Demarai Gray tells Everton that deal with Saudi side is complete

Dyche told reporters on Tuesday that Gray informed Everton that his move to the Middle East was done. This, however, did not exactly go well with the feisty manager. “Demarai told us a move was done, which was interesting to hear from a player,” stated the coach. “We reminded him of the truth of the fact that no moves are done without this club’s say so.”

“We look after these players. When it comes to a time like that then you go, ‘Well, hang on a minute. You made it clear you didn’t want to train, you didn’t want to be here, and you also said there was a move that was a done deal.’ This club will make decisions on the future of you as players and not the other way around.”

Nevertheless, the club eventually sanctioned the deal later in the day. Gray departs the Toffees after scoring 12 goals in 75 total appearances with the club. The 27-year-old winger will now join former Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum at Al Ettifaq.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images