A full 10-game slate of games graces TV screens this weekend as all 20 Premier League teams are in action. It is the final third of the season, and the title race is razor-thin. Several key matchups this weekend could go a long way in determining the eventual champions of the Premier League, as well as European spots and which three teams go down.

The biggest game of the weekend is the Manchester Derby. United’s inconsistent form may take out some of the intrigue. After all, City has dominated the red side of Manchester in recent years. For example, City won at Old Trafford earlier this season behind an Erling Haaland brace. Manchester United will have to contend with the Norwegian on fine form after he scored five goals in an FA Cup win over Luton midweek.

The other title contenders, Arsenal and Liverpool, have road games against relegation candidates. On Saturday, Liverpool travels to the City Ground to play Nottingham Forest. Then, Arsenal wraps up the weekend’s action on Monday with a game against Sheffield United.

One game that could be notable is Tottenham hosting Crystal Palace. Oliver Glasner’s first game as the boss at Selhurst Park went down without issue as the Eagles won 3-0 over Burnley. Now, he takes Palace to north London to face a Spurs team that is clinging to fifth in the league table. Recent form has not been kind to Ange Postecoglou, but the chances of reaching the Champions League are still high.

NBC coverage

Rebecca Lowe reprises her role behind the desk for studio coverage from NBC alongside Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard. For Monday’s coverage, Paul Burmeister hosts with Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham.

There are six games at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Therefore, GOAL RUSH will be crucial for Premier League fans. The Premier League’s whiparound show focuses on one game, but it shows other highlights as they happen. Goal Rush is exclusively available on Peacock for viewers in the United States.

You can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. The game available in higher resolution this weekend is Sheffield United against Arsenal. Watching the Premier League in 4K requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 27

Saturday, March 2

10 a.m. — Everton vs. West Ham United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tony Jones and Leon Osman.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Matthew Upson.

10 a.m. — Newcastle vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Stephen Warnock.

10 a.m. — Brentford vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Bill Leslie and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Efan Ekoku.

12: 30 p.m. — Luton Town vs. Aston Villa. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, March 3

8 a.m. — Burnley vs. Bournemouth. USA Network, Telemundo, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Odgers and Jim Beglin.

10:30 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Manchester United. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Stephen Warnock.

Monday, March 4

3 p.m. — Sheffield United vs. Arsenal. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Jim Beglin