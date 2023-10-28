The soccer world was taken aback when Douglas Costa left his club, LA Galaxy, early.

Recognized for his agility and technical skill on the field, the Brazilian striker chose to leave the American team. However, this decision was clear before his contract was originally set to expire.

It just sparked speculation about his next travel location and his lasting impact on the global scene. Many fans and onlookers were perplexed by Costa’s cordial exit, which he disclosed on social media.

This move is seen by some as a chance to see other places and even secure a return to Europe.

However, others suggest it’s a sign of strained ties or poor performances in LA.

Furthermore, the rumor of a European team expressing interest in Costa for 2024 only serves to fuel the rumor mill.

How did Douglas Costa fare at his previous club in MLS?

As Douglas Costa says his goodbyes to LA Galaxy with heartfelt expressions of gratitude and fondness for his teammates, staff, and fans, the question over his next move looms large.

His legacy at Galaxy might not stand out as the most memorable. This is likely due to the team’s modest performance in the past season. However, it doesn’t define his entire career.

Playing 51 games in all, the Brazilian winger scored eight goals and added eight assists for the American team. In the most disappointing season in the team’s history, the squad finished the previous campaign with 36 points. This landed them in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference. Los Angeles Galaxy were thus unable to advance to the 2023 Major League Soccer Playoffs.

What now for Douglas Costa?

In an interview with Tutto Juve, Costa previously mentioned that he had experienced an incredible time at Juventus in a competitive league that was consistently growing each year.

He stated that no player in the world could reject an offer from the Turin giants, emphasizing that the club held a special place in his heart, and he indicated his willingness to accept their call.

He also expressed his aspiration to see the Old Lady return to their glory days, emphasizing the importance of the club consistently performing at the highest levels. Costa reiterated that it was impossible for any player to decline an offer from them. He also described Juventus as a family and a team of warriors, destined to become champions every season.

Twice this week, the 33-year-old free agent has issued a public plea to his former club, signaling his eagerness to return.

Costa stated in a special interview that Fabrizio Romano posted to social media: “My desire is totally to go back to Juve, to help and fight with all the players. To bring Juve to the level that the club deserves.

“My agent is in contact with all the clubs that show interest, including Juve. I’d like to have this feeling again [playing in front of Juventus fans], this passion.

“I hope we will be together soon, to fight together for our dreams. I believe this team under Mr. Allegri’s control can fight for everything and I want to be one of his soldiers to win [it] all.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire : IMAGO / NurPhoto